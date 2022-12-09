The commission governing Victoria's airport may have a different framework some time next year.
According to its charter, the Victoria Regional Airport Commission is set to dissolve Dec. 31, due to a state "sunset" rule that mandates officials to review boards and commissions and abolish them if deemed necessary by the review.
The current airport commission consists of five members who are appointed by the Victoria County Commissioners Court to serve three-year terms.
When considering the organizational options for airport governance, city and county governments, along with the airport commission, Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation and Victoria County Navigation District, which manages the Port of Victoria, agreed to hire an airport management consulting firm earlier this year.
In its final report, New York-based Steven Baldwin Associates recommended a joint sponsorship model between Victoria County and the City of Victoria.
"What we're looking at is where the city and county form a board of representatives appointed by city and county officials," Victoria County Judge Zeller said. "The city and county would share expenses."
If approved by the City Council and Commissioners Court, the joint partnership would need to be accepted by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Under the proposal, Victoria County would retain ownership of the airport. The new airport commission would be put together by the Commissioners Court and City Council.
Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight said he plans to issue a proclamation in support of the joint sponsorship in January. Zeller said the Commissioners Court might discuss the partnership and other options that same month.
"I'm super excited about the prospect of the joint sponsorship," Bauknight said. "This is something I'm passionate about right now."
A joint sponsorship between the city and county could allow the future airport commission to be more independent, Bauknight said, meaning the commission could execute more actions without receiving approval from the Commissioners Court.
Zeller said the joint sponsorship represents "big change and opportunity."
“We want to see it succeed, and we want to put it in the best position for growth," Zeller said.
Victoria County residents should not expect instant approval for a new airport governance system because multiple parties need to sign off on it, local officials said.
"It may take several months to implement it," said Zeller, who projected the process to be complete during the first quarter of 2023.
Bauknight said it could take two to three months for officials to approve all of the details in the term sheet, which would describe how the new airport commission would be put together.
The recommendation from Steven Baldwin Associates suggests the city and county each appoint three airport commissioners.
If a replacement to the active airport commission is not in place after Dec. 31, the Commissioners Court would serve the role until a new plan is adopted, Zeller said.
"I anticipate that will be the arrangement until a new form of governance is eventually adopted," Zeller said.
Victoria Regional Airport Director Lenny Llerena said he will focus on managing airport operations and leave the decisions on the governance model up to the local officials voting on the matter.
“I will work with whatever is chosen," Llerena said. "My role is to make sure things go perfectly.”
Whoever is on the future commission may discuss how the airport can update runways and taxiways and refurbish hangars constructed over 60 years ago.
When the airport takes on an infrastructure upgrade under the current governance setup, the project is mostly paid for by the FAA because the agency collects lots of tax revenue from airplane fuel purchases, current airport commission Chairman Bill Russell said. Victoria County typically covers 10% of the cost.
"As part of the joint sponsorship, the city and county would split 5%," Russell said.
Russell said building more airplane hangars could boost the airport financially because it could bring in more revenue from rent payments and private plane owners from Victoria would have more convenient options.
"They would not have to drive to and from another city, like Rockport," Russell said.
Another area of interest for the new airport commission could be in commercial real estate.
"The airport owns lots of land that businesses could use to develop properties," Russell said. "There is an ongoing effort to bring in new industries."
Bauknight said the airport hired the Victoria Economic Development Corporation to market the land set aside for commercial use.
"It could be like the Lone Tree Business Park," Bauknight said, referring to the area home to Caterpillar Victoria and the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
During the decision-making process, Zeller said local leaders will "do their due diligence and work through the details" regarding a new airport governance model.
"I think the concept has promise," Zeller said.