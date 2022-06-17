Texas high school students may be beginning to recover academically from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to STAAR end-of-course exam results released by the Texas Education Agency on Thursday.

Results from the spring 2022 exams show a modest increase in the percentage of students who met or exceeded grade-level requirements in U.S. history, biology and algebra I classes from a year earlier.

End-of-course exam results in those classes had fallen significantly between spring 2019 and spring 2021, which the TEA attributed to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The test results from 2022 are still below the 2019 numbers.

Some 46% of algebra I students met grade-level standards in 2022, up from 41% in 2021, but well below 62% in 2019. In biology, 57% of students met requirements in 2022 while only 54% did in 2021, though 63% of students did in 2019. Results were strongest in U.S. history, where 71% of students met the requirements, which is up from 69% in 2021 but still down from 75% in 2019.

Results from English I and II remained roughly the same from 2021, however English classes did not see the same drop in test scores after 2019 like other classes did.

“We have made some progress to date, but there is still work to be done to fully recover from the academic effects of the COVID slide," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a TEA news release. "We’re confident we’ll get there because Texas educators are all-in on helping their students to make the necessary academic gains."

STAAR end-of-course results are important for Texas high school students because they are a state requirement for graduation, according to the news release. If students don't pass these assessments, then they can also meet graduation requirements through another test, such as the ACT or SAT, or by meeting the requirements of an individual graduation committee.

The agency so far has only released state-level results from 2022. Officials will release STAAR results from third through eighth graders on June 24, according to the TEA.