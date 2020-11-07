The humming of food trucks could be heard over the sounds of chattering groups and excited announcements by Emcee Gary Moses in Grover’s Bend at Riverside Park on Saturday.
“I can see them coming around the bend now! Look at them go!” Moses said over the loudspeaker to the excited clapping of onlookers.
Moses was referring to the 16,000 rubber ducks wearing slick sunglasses racing down the river toward a makeshift finish line at Pebble Beach.
When one envisions the Guadalupe River, they might think of fun recreational activities like fishing, canoeing or tubing. Though those can be fun, Teri Murray, the president of the Victoria Symphony Society board of directors, had a different idea.
“We were looking for a new signature event, and we came up with this idea,” Murray said. “But I think the thing that really gave us our momentum was when we came up with the idea to involve other local nonprofits.”
The Victoria Duck Safari was presented by the Victoria Symphony Society, but also included 23 local nonprofits, including Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, Museum of the Coastal Bend and others.
To adopt a duck and enter the race, contestants could purchase different quantities of ducks with some of the proceeds going to participating nonprofits of their choice.
The first 10 ducks to cross the finish line were then traced back to the buyer via a number on the duck and those buyers were given prizes, which included gift cards and prizes donated by local retailers.
Liz Tise, the executive director of the Children’s Discovery Museum, said collaborative events like the Duck Safari are an excellent opportunity for nonprofits, particularly as the pandemic has tightened margins.
“For nonprofits like us who had to close for months when COVID began, this event is an awesome opportunity to remind people we are here and still doing our thing,” Tise said while running a tent where kids can make their own duck masks out of plates and crafts. “Ducks and kids go hand-in-hand, too.”
Despite the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic and the burden put on nonprofits, Murray said she was impressed by the reception and turnout.
“The inclusion of all of the nonprofits really showed all the sponsors and community members who wanted to adopt ducks that we could work together and unify for something good, especially in a crazy year like this,” Murray said.
Organizers are taking notes and imagining plans for a bigger event next year, Murray said.
“We’re already looking at ways to improve next year, ways to grow and ways to make this event even more fun for the community,” Murray said. “We have a lot of great ideas to how to make this really a super fun family festival going forward.”
