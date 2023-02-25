Despite some rather hornery steer and a judge's flight delaying the show until 6:30 p.m., a grand champion steer was crowned at the Victoria Livestock Show Friday at the Victoria Community Center.
Connor Aiken, 11, a first time steer competitor from Inez 4-H, took home top honors in the market steer competition.
Throughout the night, students exhibiting the steers had to be on their toes as the steers were extra anxious this year with a few steers breaking from their exhibitor in and out of the show arena or simply being rather non-compliant. Another steer took another approach, he laid down in the middle of the arena mid-stride.
But through it all, when it came down to the final selection, steer judge Taylor Graham, 31, of Miami, Okla., declared Connor's steer the champion with a firm slap on its hindquarters.
"I thought he was the best combination of what a market steer needs be in terms of carcass fundamentals, food in front of people in terms of protein and converting grass into beef," Graham said. "I thought that steer did an excellent job of that along with some extra pieces that kind of show what a steer is like."
At the end of the competition, Connor was a loss for words, excited for his victory, but also tired from keeping control of his 1,200-pound steer Blippi.
All the hard work he put in to raising Blippi from time getting up early and staying up late to care for his steer, to occasionally getting dragged by the steer and learning from his sister Laney Aiken, 15, paid off, Connor said.
"I'm excited," he said.
As for Connor's family, they were nothing but proud and shocked of the result.
"It was a wish," Connor's grandmother Debby Zeplin said, noting how surprised they were at the result.
Connor plans to use the money generated at Monday's auction from the sale of Blippi to go toward his next steer and if there is money left over put it in a college fund, he said.
This won't be the end for Blippi as Connor and his family plan to take the steer to the Austin Livestock Show and possibly the state fair, Connor's mother Jaimye Aiken said.