Victoria's First United Methodist Church was awarded for their contributions to local public education on Monday.
The church is about to begin its fourth year in partnership with Shields Elementary School, where it helps support the school by putting on events and showing appreciation for teachers and kids.
On Monday, they showed this appreciation by holding a back-to-school lunch for Shields' teachers, complete with ice cream sundaes and trail mix bars.
Kelly Gabrysch, Shield's principal, recognized the church for their help with a "Most Valuable Partnership" award, and individually recognized two First United Methodist members, Heather Linville and Linda Reeder, for their "outstanding service."
"We can't do it all alone, and so just to know there's somebody else in the community that's pulling for us, and wanting the best, and helping us to strive and be the best people we are, I think that's important," Gabrysch said.
For their part, First United Methodist's leaders said the partnership was rewarding on their end, as well.
"The kids that are going to school, they are the future of our community, the next mayor, the next teacher, all of these positions that we revere in society, that are so necessary in society, these are the folks that are being raised up in leadership within our community," Wade Powell, the church's senior pastor, said. "So it's extremely important to us to be able to support those that are working with the children."
Linda Reeder, the chairperson for the church's School Ministry Committee, said they try to show their support for teachers and help make sure they have the supplies they need to teach.
"We try to do things during the year in order to help with morale, help build the teachers up, let them know that they are appreciated," she said.
On one side of the church's hall was a table full of collected school supplies ready to be donated to Shields for the start of the school year, while the other had food for Shields teachers and staff.
"I always say what a blessing they are," Gabrysch said. "And every time I say that to them, they turn around and say 'you guys are such a blessing to us,' and so I know it's reciprocated."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.