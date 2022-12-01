The Victoria’s Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art’s exhibition titled “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” showcases the art of its founder, the noted artist and curator Ann Harithis, who died last December.

Harithas left an influential artistic and personal legacy in Victoria and across the country.

The exhibition, which will last until May 21, features her work with collages, as well as several art cars, an artistic movement she helped push into prominence.

Harithas’ collages show her vision and creativity, according to the museum’s chief curator, Maurice Roberts.

“We’re inundated with these marketing images and photojournalistic images, and she really enjoyed taking them and changing the context of each piece and making it a whole new piece with new meaning,” Roberts said about Harithas. “So, I like to think that when you spend time with this exhibition, you really kind of hear her voice.”

In her artist’s statement, Harithas, who died at 80, said that her collages were deeply personal.

“My great aunt made her own glue for pasting the images she cut out of magazines into scrapbooks. I used these scrapbooks to learn my first words and from this point I was hooked,” she wrote. “For me, collage is a language and the medium I use to express my thoughts, hopes, and dreams.”

The art cars on display at the Five Points Museum, including a bright pink 1958 Cadillac Sedan DeVille and a 1982 Monte Carlo overlaid with Louisiana swamp themed collages and mixed media, are part of her efforts to show the medium’s artistic importance and seriousness, which included helping found the Art Car Museum and parade in Houston.

Irvin Tepper, a sculptor and photographer who worked with Harithas, praised her artistic vision of the car.

“She had a vision that was unique. She saw, for example, the car as an artistic expression outside the museum context,” Tepper said.

However, Harithas’ impact on art in Victoria and Texas stretched beyond the art on exhibit today, and even beyond the art exhibited at the Five Points and Nave museums in Victoria during her lifetime.

She was instrumental in bringing the Manhattan Art Project, a nonprofit that provides art education programs to children, to Victoria, according to the organization’s executive director, Maura Sheehan.

Sheehan said that Harithas asked her whether she thought the organization could do similar work in Victoria to what it was doing in New York, a question which became a now yearslong effort to provide after-school and Saturday programs to hundreds of Victoria students.

“It’s thanks to Ann Harithas setting up these after-school and Saturday art programs completely free for youngsters in Victoria, and it’s fantastic,” Sheehan said about the Victoria program.

Tepper compared Harithas’ ability to bring artists together to Gertrude Stein’s, saying that she was able to bring together artists from outside the mainstream.

“She slowly put together people that were … thinking about individuality like herself,” Tepper said. “They fed off each other, and were a support system for each other, and Ann was sort of the glue that kept it all together.”

Travis Whitfield, a Louisiana artist who exhibited work in Harithas’ gallery and described her as a close friend, said she didn’t care about selling the work or making money off of it, but instead just wanted to expose the art, which was rare for a gallery.

“She was our No. 1 supporter for many, many years,” Whitfield said about Harithas, who he said changed the direction of his life.

Mel Chin, another artist who met Harithas at her gallery, said that she was accepting and supportive from the moment he first asked to show a piece of his pottery in her gallery.

“We started a friendship that didn’t stop and didn’t end. She accepted me from the moment I walked in the door,” Chin said, adding, “I look back at all the times we spent together and all the support she gave, that I probably wouldn't be the artist I am without Ann Harithas.”

Even after her death, Chin said Harithas’ impact on people continues.

“Even though she’s gone, I would say she’s still here,” he said. “She lives in all the artists that she supported.”

Those sorts of examples of creativity, support and inspiration are part of what the Five Points Museum wants to show by exhibiting her work, Roberts said.

“She really sparked creativity throughout the Houston area, the South Texas area, and up into New York, in California,” Roberts said. “So, I wanted to highlight that when you're thinking about Ann and her work, whether it's her artwork or her creative work, it's bigger than one show. It's bigger than one exhibition. It goes across decades, and so that's why I called (it) ‘The Creative Era,’ because when she got involved in art, she threw all of herself into it, and it became an era unto itself.”