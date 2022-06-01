Helen Guerrero, 68, a diminutive woman with an iron will, has lived in the Victoria area her entire life. She lived through Hurricane Carla, the largest hurricane to ever hit Texas, when she was just a child in 1961, and she lived through Harvey five years ago.
"I'm staying right here, I told my daughter. The hurricane sounded like a loud train coming, but I wasn't afraid," she said, adding, "Look here. Unless the winds are blowing 180 miles per hour, I'm not leaving, and I'm not scared of it."
Her daughter, Tracy Edwards, convinced Guerrero to leave her mobile home on Fleetwood Drive in Victoria just before the worst Harvey had to offer hit the area.
Guerrero, her daughter and her grandson, then 8 years old, rode out the storm in her daughter's brick home unscathed.
After the storm, Guerrero returned to find her mobile home had water leaking through the roof and her yard was completely flooded. Her mobile home was over 50 years old and could not be repaired.
She now lives in a house in the Hope Meadows subdivision in Bloomington alongside neighbors whose homes were also destroyed by Harvey.
Her grandson, Zayden Allen, now almost 13 years old, has a bit of his grandmother's spunk.
"I wasn't scared. I slept through the whole thing," he said. "The next day, my dad hooked up a generator, and we watched movies."
He mentioned, as an afterthought, that the "backyard was flooded."
Guerrero is a small woman, no more than a little over 5 feet tall. Hurricane Harvey was a monster, stretching 280 miles across just before it hit the Texas coast. But, across the Atlantic, weeks before, Harvey was born from another small body.
Somewhere on the African continent, a butterfly opened her wings, and Harvey was born.
Hurricanes still hold some mystery about their formation. It’s a mixture of just the right elements, and something more: chaos theory.
“Subtle forces launch a system from one attractor to another – a chance gust of wind, a plume of hot sea … add a little glitch, the metaphorical butterfly, to the complex process and sometimes you get an outcome no rational person would have expected,” historian Erik Larson wrote, quoting scientist Ernest Zebrowski.
However these monster storms are born, their season begins Wednesday and goes through November. This year’s hurricane season marks the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Harvey and is forecasted to be active on a grand scale.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration published its 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook May 24.
The administration predicts that this season has a 65% chance of being an above-normal one with a likely range of 14-21 named storms, including “three-six major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).”
Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall 4 miles east of Rockport on August 25, 2017, five seasons ago, was a Category 4 hurricane, with winds in excess of 100 miles per hour, as reported by Kevin Fitzpatrick and Matthew Spialek, in their study, “Hurricane Harvey’s Aftermath.”
The authors added that “rain band after rain band pummeled towns up and down the coast, producing a historical rain the likes of which no one had witnessed in this part of the country.”
Officials estimate that somewhere between 30 and 35 trillion gallons of water fell on cities affected by Harvey, Fitzpatrick and Spialek wrote.
The Victoria Advocate covered the storm and its aftermath in Victoria, noting that “Southeast Texas took on the brunt of the heavy rainfall, with some areas receiving 40 inches of rain in less than 48 hours.”
Harvey caused $125 billion worth of damage in the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center, while Victoria County sustained damages reaching $400 million, as estimated by the Insurance Council of Texas.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency received 10,373 applications for individual assistance from Victoria County residents after Hurricane Harvey. Only Harris County, Rockport, Dickinson, and Port Arthur residents submitted more applications than Victoria County residents.
The Victoria Office of Emergency Management prepares residents for hurricanes with warnings and preparedness tips.
The office has gone digital this season, allowing residents to download the app, "Ready Victoria EM," and receive advice on how to prepare for this season's storms.
Included in the app is the office's Hurricane Preparedness Guide, which includes items containing such information as hurricane evacuation routes and how to get a NOAA Weather Radio.
Residents can use the app to sign up for emergency notifications in the event of a hurricane.
