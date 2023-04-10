Flooding along the Guadalupe River in Victoria and Bloomington was forecast to continue through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall from the Hill Country and places east of San Antonio were pumping waters downstream to Bloomington and Victoria, affecting Calhoun, Victoria and Refugio counties, according to the weather service.

The agency’s flood warning was in effect through Wednesday afternoon.

The Guadalupe hit 22.4 feet Monday morning in Victoria and 23 feet in Bloomington. Flood stage in both cities is 20 feet.

“There was a great deal of rain that fell upstream in the Hill Country,” a meteorologist said of the surge on Friday, explaining as much as 8 inches fell upstream that contributed to the floodwaters reaching Victoria.

Rick McBrayer, Victoria County’s emergency management coordinator, said the level of flooding expected is considered moderate. No homes were expected to be affected.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades placed in Riverside Park or elsewhere, officials said.

In October 2021, the river reached 29.9 feet in Victoria and 27.09 feet in Bloomington, according to the weather service. After Hurricane Harvey struck the region, the waters in Victoria reached 31.25 feet on Aug. 31, 2017, and 29.01 feet in Bloomington the next day.