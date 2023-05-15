Heavy flooding of the Guadalupe River caused by weekend rains prompted Victoria officials on Monday to close much of Riverside Park.

Roadways in the park were flooded, some pedestrian sidewalks were underwater and animals were displaced.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi said on Monday a "slight risk" of flash flooding continued in South Texas but would drop to a marginal risk on Tuesday.

Scattered thunderstorms were forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.

The city said the following areas were closed to vehicles and pedestrians:

McCright Drive between the Memorial Rose Garden and Riverside Golf Course (including Grover’s Bend and Pebble Beach)

McCright Drive between its north and south intersections with Memorial Drive (including Fox’s Bend)

The boat ramp

The RV Park

John F. Lee Drive

Young Drive (behind The Texas Zoo)

Red River Street between Vine Street and Memorial Drive

Bluff Street between Red River Street and Nueces Street

The Texas Zoo and Riverside Golf Course remained open on Monday via Stayton Avenue/Memorial Drive at the south end of the park, the city said, adding parks staff would monitor weather conditions and the river level "to determine whether additional closures will be needed."