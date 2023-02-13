Florist Felicita Estrada has deep roots in the community. Regardless of the occasion, Estrada, who co-owns Florecita's Floral & More with her husband, Adam Estrada, said her main thing is working from the heart.
"If there is someone that comes in right now and says, 'I want an arrangement for $15,' I'm going to give them an arrangement for $15," Estrada said.
This Valentine's Day, Florecita's has once again partnered with the Vine School's Branching Out program to spread love and joy around the Crossroads. Florecita's provided $25 and $45 bouquets for program members to deliver on Monday and Tuesday. Twenty percent of profits go to Branching Out, which teaches life and prevocational skills to young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Ryan Alpeter, who helped deliver flowers Monday morning, said he likes seeing how much it means to people when they receive a gift of flowers.
"The true meaning of Valentine's (Day) is showing love to people, not just if you're in a relationship, but just ... showing love to all the people you care about, really," he said.
The partnership also helps Estrada, who said that while she does get some extra help around the holidays, she's also the delivery and cleanup person "99% of the time."
"We volunteer a lot and help each other out," said Kay Austin, Branching Out program director. "The businesses are always so kind to us, too. They help out these guys, giving them a purpose and a reason to get out and be in the community."
Both Florecita's and the Branching Out program are growing strong. The shop hosted a Valentine's Day pop-up market for local vendors. It plans to host even more at Easter along with a free Easter egg hunt.
Austin said the Vine School's program is still growing, and there's room for more.
"There's a lot of young adults out there in Victoria that need this program, that would benefit from this program, so we're just trying to spread the word," Austin said, adding that anyone who would like more information can get ahold of them through the Vine School.
"And we have a great time," she said. "We have fun with everything we do."
Austin said she and program members sold 45 bouquets and delivered the first half on Monday.
"All of the recipients were excited to have the delivery from Branching Out members," she said — especially one woman who had tears in her eyes and appreciated receiving both flowers and hugs from the deputized delivery team.