MIAMI — Florida could see an even stronger hurricane this week than initially predicted, bringing dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge to much of the state’s Gulf coast.
Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened faster than expected overnight, giving it more time to cook as it travels north over the bathtub-warm conditions of the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast called for the storm to hit somewhere along Florida’s Big Bend area early Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing 115 mph sustained winds and — most dangerously — up to 11 feet of storm surge. The heavily populated Tampa Bay area could see 4 to 7 feet.
Forecasters have warned some rough conditions could reach beaches along the Texas Gulf coast.
Nearly the entire Gulf coast — along with Key West and the Lower Florida Keys — remained under hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge watches and warnings Monday morning, as well as a state of emergency declared by the governor, who directed state agencies to begin preparing for the storm over the weekend. A tropical storm watch was also issued for parts of the northeast coast of the state.
In a Monday morning news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said evacuation orders will be issued in several Gulf coast counties on Monday, likely from Pinellas or Manatee County all the way up through the Big Bend region.
Pinellas County and Manatee County have already issued mandatory evacuation orders for those in zone A and living in other vulnerable spots, like mobile homes and RVs. Tampa International Airport announced plans to close Monday afternoon.
“This is going to be a powerful hurricane and this is absolutely going to impact the state of Florida in many, many ways,” DeSantis said as he urged Floridians to prepare for the storm and protect themselves and their families.
The hurricane center urged Floridians to not focus on exactly where the cone was pointed and prepare for damage outside of it. The cone of uncertainty used by the hurricane center does not show where the impacts could occur, it shows a best guess at where the center of the storm could go, which means areas far outside of the cone still see destructive winds, rain and storm surge
Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida’s division of emergency management, said in a Monday morning press conference that Floridians outside the strike zone should be prepared for other impacts like tornadoes and flooding.
The hurricane center now forecasts that Idalia will get much stronger, much faster — a process called rapid intensification. The majority of strong storms rapidly intensify just before landfall, which it now looks like Idalia will do.
Florida leaders said they were already preparing for the strong to strengthen even further, into a Category 4, ahead of landfall, although so far the hurricane center’s forecast only calls for a Category 3.
“Our biggest concern for Idalia is the storm surge risk along the west coast,” said Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, in a video update Monday morning. “These are areas you do not want to be in. If you’ve been asked to evacuate by your local officials, please heed that warning.”
A storm surge watch, as well as a tropical storm watch, stretched from Cape San Blas in Gulf County down to the Florida Keys. The Dry Tortugas, at the very tip of the Keys, were under a tropical storm warning Monday morning. Some spots in the Big Bend area were upgraded to a hurricane warning at the 11 a.m. update.
The hurricane center was also tracking Hurricane Franklin, which just became the first major hurricane of the season, and a disturbance in the east Atlantic with a growing chance of development.
Franklin rapidly strengthened overnight from a Category 2 storm to a Category 4 storm Monday morning with 130 mph maximum sustained winds. On its track, which keeps it far from the U.S. Atlantic coast, it was expected to hold this strength through the middle of the week, when it scrapes Bermuda.
As of Monday afternoon, a tropical wave set to roll off Africa’s west coast had a slightly higher chance of forming this week — zero chance for the next two days and a 50% shot in the next seven.