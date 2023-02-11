Two vehicles crashed on U.S. 59 East at 3:56 p.m. Friday killing a Florida woman and injuring her husband and a Beeville woman.
Both vehicles, a Mitsubishi Mirage and a 2007 Volkswagen, were traveling east on the highway when the Mirage, which was in the left lane, attempted to change lanes, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
The Volkswagen, driven by Lathanial Rose Samples, 25, of Beeville, was in the right lane and attempted to avoid the Mirage, but struck its rear putting the Mirage into a light skid that resulted in the it coming to a rest on its top in the center median, San Miguel said.
The Volkswagen came to a rest in the middle of U.S. 59 facing north, he said.
The passenger in the Mirage, Gloria Arellano Nierenberg, 63, of Haines City, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene by James Schulze, Goliad County justice of the peace Precinct 1, San Miguel said.
The Mirage driver, Irvin Howard Nierenberg, 81, also of Haines City, Fla. and the deceased's husband, was flown to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he remained in serious condition Saturday, he said.
Samples was taken to Citizens Medical Center where she was in stable condition Saturday, San Miguel said.
The crash, which was 5 miles from Goliad, remains under investigation, he said.