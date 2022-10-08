On Saturday morning, participants donned purple and sported flowers that represented their connection to Alzheimer’s at Victoria College.
The Alzheimer’s Association hosted their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s where 250 participants came out early in the morning to honor those who deal with Alzheimers and raise support for a cure for the disease.
At the opening ceremony, participants were given Promise Garden flowers with different colors to represent their connection to the disease. The Promise Garden is a part of The Alzheimer’s Association mission to end Alzheimer’s where participants at these walks show their dedication to their loved ones in their lives who deal with this disease.
Before the walk, there was a short zumba session to get people active and ready for the walk around Victoria College.
Many of those who participated walked because they have a relative with Alzheimer’s and wanted to honor their memory.
“My dad passed away with Alzheimer’s and dementia, so we’re doing this in memory of my dad,” Brenda Serna said. “I’m thinking that I would like to see if we could get something similar like this in Palacios.”
“I’m out here today representing my grandma who passed away from Alzheimer’s,” Armando Vargas said. “She had a good heart and I just wanted to follow her heart as well. She's a giver and I want to give back and hopefully find a cure for this so nobody else goes through this.”
Other participants who may not have a direct connection with Alzheimer still walked to show support to those who do.
It’s imperative for Bettina Garza, walk manager for the Victoria Walk to End Alzheimers, that the community show up for this event.
“Right now, there’s not a cure for Alzheimer’s or dementia. I feel that in my lifetime, I want to leave that [finding a cure] as part of my personal legacy,” Garza said.
This was Garza’s second year organizing the event and getting the community involved was a high priority.
“We partner with the Victoria College, we partner with the basketball team, as well as the physical therapist, and students to set up our walk. Of course, we rely a lot on our setup and teardown by volunteers in the community,” Garza said.
“We felt like it was a successful event.”
This year, the walk was supported by Congressman Michael Cloud, the Boy Scouts, and VFW Post 4146.
With this year’s turnout and support, they were able to raise $44,000 for research as of Saturday morning.