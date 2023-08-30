In the Texas Senate, what Dan Patrick wants — Dan Patrick typically gets.
Widely regarded as one of Texas’ most powerful lieutenant governors ever, Patrick has embraced his reputation as a hard-charging political strategist and kingmaker, known to run roughshod over the Legislature to get his way.
But as the Republican-dominated Senate prepares to take on the historic task of deciding whether to permanently remove fellow Republican and Attorney General Ken Paxton, Patrick is confronting an uncomfortable and unexpected test of his own — fraught with political, legal and ethical landmines.
In the lead up to Tuesday’s trial, Patrick has been under tremendous scrutiny and pressure as Paxton allies and opponents search for signs of which way he may be leaning. And whether he likes it or not, it is turning into a legacy-making moment in the latter years of his career.
“I will be honest: I was concerned that Patrick was gonna put his thumb on the scale,” said Steve Armbruster, the chairman of the Williamson County GOP who opposed his precinct chairs’ resolution condemning Paxton’s impeachment. “Anyone that pays any attention to Texas politics knows that there’s only one vote that matters in the Texas Senate, and that’s the lieutenant governor’s.”
Politically, there are no easy paths for Patrick. If he oversees Paxton’s removal, it will anger a faction of conservatives to which Patrick has long owed his political career. If Paxton’s acquitted, it would affirm skeptics’ suspicions of Patrick’s bias in favor of the attorney general all along. Those concerns metastasized with the revelation that Patrick accepted $3 million from a pro-Paxton group in late June.
An acquittal would also further inflame tensions between Patrick and Phelan’s House, where House Republicans put their political capital on the line when they overwhelmingly voted to impeach Paxton for abuses of office.
Those who know Patrick well say he is working hard to rise to the moment. Sherry Sylvester, a former top adviser to the lieutenant governor, said he has “worked harder to prepare for this than anything I have ever seen him do.”
“[His] goal is to preside over a fair and unbiased process that reflects the integrity of the Senate and is befitting this historic moment in Texas history,” Sylvester said in a statement. “The rule making process so far makes it clear that he and the Senate are approaching this with the utmost seriousness.”
Patrick’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Paxton also did not respond to a request for comment.
Patrick and Paxton, of course, have plenty of political kinship. They share top donors in the far-right benefactors Tim Dunn and the Wilks family. They are both staunch allies of former President Donald Trump, who spoke out against Paxton’s impeachment in the House. And they have both bonded over their dislike for the House speaker, Dade Phelan, who they have criticized for being too conciliatory toward Democrats.
When Paxton was facing a close reelection battle in 2018, Patrick’s campaign gave him a $250,000 boast in the final days, loaning him $125,000 and giving another $125,000 as an in-kind contribution for ads.
But the two are not exactly kindred spirits.
When Paxton was facing a hotly contested primary last year, Patrick initially stayed on the sidelines and raised alarms in Paxton’s circle that he was working to undermine Trump’s support for Paxton, The Texas Tribune reported at the time. Patrick ultimately endorsed Paxton in the primary runoff.
That murkiness around their relationship, combined with all the pretrial events, has fueled perhaps more intrigue than ever around the lieutenant governor, who is otherwise known for being relatively transparent about his plotting at the Capitol. Now, he is playing his cards close to the vest and keeping Austin on edge about how he feels personally.
Does he actually want Paxton to go? Is he just putting on a show before an inevitable acquittal?
The trial rules that Patrick’s Senate issued in June — after a protracted period of deliberation — were the first big sign that Patrick might not let Paxton off easy. The rules rejected some proposals that Paxton’s side had specifically called for, like no live witness testimony.
Even before the Senate approved the rules, Patrick rebuffed Paxton’s fiercest defenders, who had argued the House impeachment process was so broken that the Senate should return the articles to the lower chamber in protest.
“In general, we have to deal with it,” Patrick said at the time.
The House impeachment managers complimented the rules as fair, while Paxton’s team was more muted.
Yet if the rules gave Patrick’s skeptics some new optimism, it was zapped a few weeks later.
Campaign finance reports released in mid-July revealed Patrick accepted $3 million in funding from a political action committee, Defend Texas Liberty, that had been fervently defending Paxton. The funding included a $1 million donation and $2 million loan.
Patrick has declined to comment on the donations. Curiously, he issued the gag order one day before the donation and loan became public. One Democratic state senator, Nathan Johnson of Dallas, did not hold back, calling the funding “obscene” in a tweet that criticized Defend Texas Liberty, not Patrick.