For November's elections, there will be 35 polling places open in Victoria County, Margetta Hill, Victoria county's elections administrator said to the Victoria County Commissioners Court Monday morning.
"The more locations, the easier it is to vote," Hill said Monday afternoon.
Two locations, No. 6 at Family Worship Center, 501 Sam Houston Drive, and No. 31 at Tanglewood Clubhouse, 401 Rosewood St., will be closed, she said. Especially with the aging population, mail in ballots are becoming a more popular option. She said the population south of Victoria was getting smaller. The next election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.
Those voters will be directed to No. 10 polling location at the Fine Arts Center Annex, 1002 Sam Houston Drive. She said that was chosen because for voters who use precincts 6 and 31, it was within walking distance.
"The Fine Arts Center is bigger and handicap accessible," Hill said.
Three elementary schools will remain open for voting in November: No. 8 at Shields Elementary School, 3400 Bluebonnet Lane, No. 35 at F.W. Gross Elementary School, 1208 S. Navarro St., and No. 19 at Smith Elementary School, 2901 Erwin St. No. 5 Crain Elementary School, 2706 N. Azalea St., will move to Victoria College, Hill said.
She said COVID-19 had an impact on elections over the past three years. Some of these locations, such as the one at F.W. Gross had a small turnout during the last election. Even though poll workers were there for 12 hours, between three and six voters showed up.
"Especially with the older voters, they're voting more by mail, for their convenience," Hill said. She said in recent elections, about 5% of the registered voters have cast ballots, either by mail or in person at the polling precincts.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. The last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is Oct. 28. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and ends on Nov. 4.
