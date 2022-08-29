A tropical disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula may not form into a cyclone, but Crossroads residents should nevertheless prepare for some rainfall this week.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the trough hovering over the Caribbean Sea has a 10% of developing into a cyclone before Labor Day weekend passes.
The long odds of a tropical storm heading toward South Texas does not necessarily mean that the Crossroads will be without rain this week.
“There may be an inch of rain total this week and some areas will receive local amounts of 2 to 3 inches,” said Taynya Evans, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
Victoria currently has a more than 40% chance of rainfall each day between Tuesday and Sept. 12, according to Weather.com.
NWS Corpus Christi produced a 34-page hurricane guide this year. The material contains a hurricane preparation checklist and tips for making a safe evacuation.
“The best way to prepare for a hurricane is to look at all of the resources on the National Hurricane Center website,” Evans said. “You should make sure you have storm insurance, a first-aid kit and extra batteries for your flashlight.”
Hurricane season lasts between June 1 and Nov. 30, with August and September representing the peak period for activity, NWS Corpus Christi stated in its guide.
