Leslie New, literacy director at Nazareth Academy Catholic School, has been chosen as the school’s new principal upon the retirement of Sister Evelyn Korenek at the end of this school year. She is the first laywoman principal in the 155-year history of Nazareth Academy.
Superior General of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament convent, Sister Kathleen Goike, said New was selected unanimously by the Nazareth Academy Search Committee under the guidance of John Quary, the superintendent of the Diocese of Victoria Catholic Schools. Goike is in charge of the convent, whose sisters fill many teaching and administrative roles at the school.
“She already is leading with the reading program,” said Goike, who added that their literacy program is “a very vital program to the school. That’s an example of her leadership and ability to continue the curriculum and keep it moving.”
New’s connections to Nazareth Academy run deep. She was a student at the school as a child when her mother was a teacher there.
“I remember I was actually principal at that time when I hired her mother, who was a kindergarten teacher. And she brought her brother and Leslie to the school,” said Goike.
After Nazareth Academy, New attended St. Joseph’s High School and “went off to college and came back as a teacher,” said Sister Evelyn Korenek, current school principal. She and her husband moved away at one point, but returned with her family and she went back to work at the school where she “got our reading program up and running.” She has been there about five years now.
Korenek described New as “a firecracker” at work and said the children at the school “love her.”
During the formal announcement of her promotion the children gave her a standing ovation, Korenek said.
Goike said New was “a very good student. She was always trying to achieve to the best of her ability. She put 100% into everything. You can tell she has that energy and enthusiasm for the school and in whatever she does.”
“She loves Nazareth,” Goike said. “She wants to see it succeed and I believe that she will carry on the legacy of our school.”
Korenek said, “it’s such a relief for me. I’m leaving the school in good hands. There’s no two ways about it.”
