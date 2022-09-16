PORT LAVACA — Formosa Plastics Corp. told environmentalists Thursday evening how it tries to curb pollution in Lavaca Bay.
Mike Rivet, special projects director at Formosa, informed attendees of a Lavaca Bay Foundation meeting at the Bauer Exhibit Building in Port Lavaca, how the plant manages stormwater, processes wastewater and recycles water that can be used for steam in radiators.
Formosa is developing a set of storage ponds that collect stormwater. Rivet said the ponds are meant to keep stormwater from flowing into nearby Cox Creek.
Formosa's stormwater drainage system has been a subject of controversy for years, notably a lawsuit against the company over plastic pellet pollution from various drainage outfalls. A federal judge ruled the company had violated the Clean Water Act.
"We have completed 86 acres, but there's still 64 acres to build, pond-wise," Rivet said.
After a $50 million settlement between Formosa and San Antonino Estuarine Waterkeepers was approved in 2019, the plastics maker constructed a new wastewater sampling facility. Rivet said the sampling mechanism collects data covering 3% of Formosa's total wastewater treatment plant discharge, which goes into Lavaca Bay.
Each day, 7 million gallons of wastewater end up in the bay.
Rivet said an "ultra filtration system" installed in May ensures that treated wastewater does not contain harmful bacteria.
"Ultra filtration makes our processed wastewater look like a clean glass of water," Rivet said.