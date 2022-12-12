The cause of a fire that killed Sherry Hohensee Dec. 2 has been ruled “undetermined accidental,” Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said Monday afternoon.
“We cannot pinpoint what actually started the fire but it was nothing criminal,” Castillo said. “I’m not even going to speculate how the fire started. It could have been one of a number of things.”
Hohensee died in a house fire at 219 Kingwood Forest Drive in Victoria County.
A neighbor called 911 about the fire about 9 a.m., and when the Victoria Fire Department and Victoria County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from inside the house, said Castillo.
Hohensee was found, likely dead from smoke inhalation, by firefighters on the second floor of the home, in an area of her bedroom, her daughter Stephanie Alford said previously.
Alford said the second floor of the home was completely destroyed.