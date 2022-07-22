Four Victoria residents were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop.
The traffic stop and subsequent investigation occurred at the intersection of Wilson Road and Farm-to-Market Road 444 near Inez.
A K-9 unit smelled the odor of drugs in the vehicle where officers found a box containing 0.63 grams ecstasy, 0.62 grams of alprazolam pills, 24.92 grams of marijuana, 1.36 grams of methamphetamine, 3.58 grams of cocaine, 4.62 grams of THC wax, 39.21 grams of THC vape cartridges, 1.23 grams of fentanyl and 3 grams of heroin.
Narcotics detectives also found a digital scale and numerous plastic bags, according to a Victoria Police Department media release.
The arrests were made by the Victoria Police Department’s and Victoria County Sheriff’s office’s special crimes units, which worked together as part of a multi-agency partnership between the Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas task force and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division, said Lauren Meaux, Victoria Police Department spokesperson.
“The Victoria Police Department is committed to reducing crime. One way of reaching our crime reduction goals is by partnering with our local, state and federal agencies as force multipliers,” said Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. in a statement. “I am grateful for their assistance in reducing crime for our great city.”
The four arrested Victoria residents were Matthew Freeman, 42; Alisha Croy, 33; William Sterling, 70; and Daniel Ready, 66. All are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and seven counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Ready also was arrested on a Gonzales County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
