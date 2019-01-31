Four Mexican fishermen who were accused of illegal fishing off the southern Texas coast were detained days earlier, U.S. Coast Guard officials announced Thursday.
Coast Guard crews stopped one boat with four men Monday afternoon in federal waters, according to a news release. An exact location was not specified.
The men were detained and then transferred to border enforcement agents, and the boat, which contained fishing gear, was seized.
Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard officials at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi has detected 45 Mexican boats engaged in illegal activity. Of those, 32 were stopped north of the U.S.-Mexico maritime border.
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or illegal fishing in state waters, which extend 9 miles from shore, is encouraged to call the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).
To report suspicious or illegal activity in federal waters, which extend 200 miles from shore, call the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.
