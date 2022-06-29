Despite recent rain in Victoria County, concerns remain about the possibility of fires from fireworks on July 4th. However, plans for the annual July 4th Blastoff celebration, including a fireworks show by Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics, is still a go at the Victoria Community Center.

Victoria’s Parks & Recreation department coordinated with local car clubs to host a car show starting at 5 p.m. Crossroads Cornhole holds its cornhole tournament at 6 p.m. David Valadez Y La Guerra Musical performs beginning at 5:45 p.m., followed by Mason Lively at 7:45 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Ice chests are not allowed. Proceeds from the event benefit the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.

The Blastoff fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by Glazer’s Beer & Beverage, Miller Lite, 93.3 The Wolf and Parks & Recreation.

Prior to the recent rain, Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said using fireworks was illegal within city limits, but he did not foresee any problems. "We don't have to do anything," Garza said. "It's already banned within city limits."

Garza said it was great the city was finally getting rainfall. "I had no idea it would really come down like this," he said.

Victoria County banned the sale and use of fireworks in the unincorporated county Monday morning. Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said the rainfall was not enough to let attention lapse. Some parts of Victoria County saw as much as 3 inches of rainfall, however, in the southwest corner, no rain fell.

Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said he would have crews watching for any fires caused by fireworks over the weekend and into the holiday. "With the fireworks prohibition in town, we'll have extra crews on duty to make sure it stays safe," he said.

“Every day, we’ve been monitoring the situation and making adjustments in collaboration with the city and county fire marshals' offices, the Office of Emergency Management and Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics,” said Victoria Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Kimberly Zygmant. “We are approaching this situation with caution, so we can keep everyone safe.”

Victoria City code includes an exception for fireworks shows such as the July 4th Blastoff because they are run by licensed professionals and are heavily regulated by the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office. A fire inspector/investigator will monitor the event on-site along with a safety expert from Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics.

Castillo said despite the recent rain lowered the threat, the county was nowhere near a marginally safe level. With more rain expected, he said it was a matter of seeing what develops. "We're crossing our fingers," Castillo said.

Also in Victoria County

July 4th/Veterans Appreciation Picnic is held from 4-7 p.m., at Saxet Lakes/Patriot Park, 1880 Fordyce Road, Victoria County. This is a free event at Patriot Park for veterans and their families. Food, drinks, a band, bouncy house, silent auction and more. Bring chairs and blankets. Hosted by: DAV Auxiliary, Victoria County Veterans Council, American Legion, Catholic War Vets, and VFW.

Lavaca County

Shiner

The Shiner Chamber of Commerce is hosting Shiner Half Moon Holidays on Friday and Saturday. The two-day celebration features a wide range of activities for families. There is a general admission cost of $5 after 7 p.m., with children 10 and under free.

Held primarily at Green Dickson Park, on County Road 351, Shiner Half Moon Holidays offers live music, arts and crafts, food vendors, a kids' fishing tournament, kids' fun zone, parade, 5K walk and run, beer garden, washer tournament, men's softball tournament, Friday and Saturday cook-offs and, of course, fireworks.

There is a Kid’s Fun Zone, which includes a petting zoo, train rides and sandbox play area.

Friday's schedule features live music: Julianna Rankin from 5:45-7 p.m.; followed by Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brothers from 7:30-9:10 p.m.; and Southpaw from 9:45-midnight. Additionally, from 9:15-9:45 p.m., SCA Margaritas and Steak Awards will be given out.

Saturday's live music schedule features: Shiner Hobo Band from noon-2 p.m.; The Seldom Heard Band from 2-4 p.m.; Music Ramblers from 4:30-6 p.m.; and Texas Dream Band from 7-9:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday is a 5k Fun Run and Walk beginning at 7:30 a.m., a downtown parade at 10 a.m., and Shiner Washer Tournament at 1 p.m.

From noon-2 p.m. is a fishing tournament for kids, held at Ward Pavilion at Green Dickson Park. Participants should bring their own pole. Registration is on site. Open to all youth ages 4-16. $10 entry fee. Prizes awarded.

Cook-off awards will be given out 6-7 p.m.

The highlight of the event is a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. sponsored by Spoetzl Brewery.

The city warns that there will be road closings and heavy traffic during many of the events.

Green Dickson Park Road 1-A & 1-B will be closed at Park Road 1 to through traffic beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, the Half Moon Holidays parade begins at 10 a.m. The following streets will be affected: Sho Rack Road (Lavaca County Road 346B); Fifth Street (SH 95); 16th Street (Farm to Market Road 3435); Avenue E (U.S. ALT 90); Third Street, and Avenue G. Expect detours and delays.

Green Dickson Park Road 1-A & 1-B will be closed at Park Road 1 to through traffic at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Jackson County

Edna

The Brackenridge Park and Campground in Edna is hosting an Independence Day Celebration from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. The event, which is free to the public, is sponsored by the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority.

The celebration features several events throughout the day, such as the Antique Tractor Show from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and the Antique Tractor Parade beginning at 3 p.m.

The Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull, meant for children ages 3-8, runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Following the event, the “Ride-em-Push’em-Pull-em Parade,” a ceremony featuring decorated bicycles, strollers and wagons will begin.

Two watermelon-eating contests, one for children ages 9-14 and another for adults, start at noon. Registration opens 30 minutes prior to each contest.

Also returning for 2022 is the Family Obstacle Course Competition. Teams of five will compete in a challenge akin to the television show “American Ninja Warrior.” According to Brackenridge Park’s website, the obstacle course can be found “at the playground area between the pull thru sites and the first camping circle.” The competition begins at 2 p.m.

This year’s celebration will not feature fireworks, as the “supplier is unable to provide the necessary pyrotechnics required for the fireworks show.”

For more information on the event, visit the Brackenridge Park and Campground website.

Calhoun County

Port O'Connor

The Port O'Connor Chamber of Commerce will host its 52nd Annual Fourth of July Celebration, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday with craft and food vendors at King Fisher Beach, 409 Park St., and ending in a fireworks display after dark over Matagorda Bay.

The Port O'Connor Volunteer Fire department, 101 Sixth St., will host its annual July 4th Barbecue and Silent Auction, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

The town will host a Fourth of July parade, at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4.

Port Lavaca

The Port Lavaca KOA will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration with live music by DJ Blake and fireworks over the bay on Sunday. The show is open to the public.

Seadrift

Seadrift has no events scheduled.

DeWitt County

Cuero

The city of Cuero is hosting fireworks at the Cuero Municipal Park, starting at dark on Monday. The pool and splash pad will also be free from 4-8 p.m.

Goliad County

Goliad

The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority will host its Red, White & Boom fireworks show at dusk over the Coleto Creek Reservoir in Coleto Creek Park at 8:15 p.m., Monday. Parking fees will be waived after 7 p.m. with opportunities for picnicking, camping and other outdoor activities at the park.

Celebrations elsewhere:

Gonzales County

Gonzales

Gonzales Main Street & VFW No.4817 will hold an Independence Day Celebration from 4-10:30 p.m. Monday at Independence Square, 400 St. Louis St., Gonzales. Free event.

Activities include a kids' bike parade, face painting, live entertainment, food and merchandise vendors, fireworks show. Kids' bike parade begins at Independence Square. Anything mobile (bike, wagon, scooter, etc.) decorated in a patriotic theme. Age categories: 2-5 years; 6-8 years; 9-12 years. All entries receive a $10 Dairy Queen gift card. Six bikes will be awarded (two for each age category). Winners announced at 6 p.m.

Additionally, there is live music as part of the 14th Annual Gonzales Main Street Concert Series, Exit 505 Band perform from 6-7:30 p.m., The Time Bandits perform from 8-9:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and coolers.

Colorado County

Sheridan

Splashway Fireworks Show at Splashway Waterpark Campground, 5211 Main St., Sheridan, is on Monday with fireworks beginning at 9:15 p.m. Free event.

The pond area and The Hideaway outdoor patio will be open to water park guests and the general public. Before the fireworks show begins, dinner, drinks, and live music are available starting at 6 p.m. Live music will play on the Hideaway stage.

Reservations are not required. The fireworks display will take place near the pond with plenty of room to set up lawn chairs and blankets. No vehicles are allowed in the area. Once the fireworks show has ended, live music continues until 11 p.m.