The Free Clothes Ministry, 1004 S. Navarro St., is in need of assistance to keep its doors open.
The ministry has served Victoria and the area for more than 10 years by giving free clothes and other essentials to community members in need.
Wilma Edwards, founder and director of the ministry, said they are still working to replace the ministry’s roof, which has sustained leaks and water damage.
Free Clothes Ministry is supported under a 501©(3) nonprofit for tax exemption and credit purposes for all who consider giving materials and monetary donations to help the ministry continue to operate.
Monetary donations can be made at Prosperity Bank, 101 S. Main St., Victoria, Texas 77901 or by mail to Free Clothes Ministry, 3503 Callis St., Victoria, Texas 77901.
