It might be summer break, but O’Connor Elementary School’s cafeteria still smelled like home cooking at lunch time on Tuesday.

The school’s cafeteria staff was preparing chicken enchilada casserole as a part of the Victoria school district’s summer meals program, which serves free breakfasts and lunches to kids at certain district schools and community centers until the end of July. Adults can buy a meal for $5.50.

O’Connor’s cafeteria manager Monica Martinez said they’d had steady numbers so far this summer, but that things will get busier as summer school programs start later in the week, when they’ll probably be serving about 200 lunches each day.

“It’s just an honor to know that we can feed our community’s kids,” Martinez said.

The cafeteria staff strives to serve better food than stereotypically bland school lunches, emphasizing a variety of fresh produce and home-cooking-style meals. Martinez said she tells the cafeteria staff to “cook like you’re cooking for your kids.”

These efforts seem to come though in the food. Apparently the cafeteria’s homemade ranch dressing is a hit with the students. Martinez said teachers often eat the cafeteria lunches, and staff from the district’s warehouse picked up some boxed lunches while they were cooking on Tuesday.

Schools are even introducing new dishes this summer, like the casserole from Tuesday, and chili cheese fries, which will debut later in the week. A full menu is available online.

Free breakfasts and lunches over the summer fill a vital need in Victoria.

About 68% of students at Victoria’s public schools currently get either free or reduced price meals during the school year, according to Dana Bingham, the district’s director of child nutrition.

Starting in the 2022-23 school year, the district will provide free meals to all pre-K to eighth grade students thanks to a federal funding program, meaning only students at Victoria East and West High schools will have to apply for free or reduced price meals. About half of the district’s high schoolers usually use those programs, Bingham said. The district qualified for the program based on the high numbers of district families who are enrolled in food stamp and other benefits programs.

Over the summer, the district serves meals to about half the number of students they serve during the school year, which comes out to about 1,500 breakfasts and 4,000 lunches a day during the summer.

The district is holding meals at schools that host summer school programs, are close to areas with public transportation or have an increased need for the meals, in order to streamline the process and make them more accessible.

The program is still feeling the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, like supply chain issues and the rising costs of food and supplies. The district struggled to purchase paper products and had to change around menus because of a decrease in the variety of food they had access to, Bingham said.