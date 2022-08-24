This summer's drought continues to impact the lives of both humans and animals. On the estuaries of the Texas Gulf Coast, problems arose for birds and fish as water flowed lower and turned saltier.
The Texas Water Development Board, an group that strives to ensure water access for state residents and native creatures, partnered with Texas Water Trade and The Nature Conservancy to deliver freshwater to the Mad Island Marsh Preserve in Matagorda County.
"It's really those in those periods when were in drought or when low-flow conditions are persisting that we see elevated salinities and a decline in overall habitat conditions," Kyle Garmany, Water & Agriculture Program director for The Nature Conservancy, said in a video provided by TWDB.
Because of the worsening conditions at the estuary, there is less food for birds and fish to eat, Garmany said.
Texas Water Trade, a nonprofit focused on providing water to areas in need of it, supported the project by giving The Nature Conservancy a grant from its Texas Flows Fund.
"If we can (manage) delivery of water and target it and put it at the right place at the right time, we may be able to offer refuge to all the critters that live here, so they may rebound out of that drought condition more quickly than they would without our supplemental help," Water Trade Conservation Finance Director Quinn McColly said.
Out on the estuary, TWDB scientists test water by placing an instrument into the water. A decrease in salt content is good news for the estuary, as it proves the new freshwater is influencing change.
"Dedicating water to the estuary ensures that you will have a healthy estuary, which in turn supports healthy coastal communities who rely on the fish, the crab and the birds," Kevin De Santiago, a hydrologist with TWDB, said.
The team poured a "relatively small amount of water" into the estuary, but the project does have a big impact, as it helps conservationists determine the water quality needed to ensure protection of the entire estuary, Garmany said.
