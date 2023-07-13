Casa De Luna will celebrate Latin American culture at 6 p.m. Saturday with its second annual Frida Fest.
The festival celebrates the life of famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and her cultural influence with food, music and local artists and vendors.
"Frida Kahlo, just what she represents, her bravery, just how true she is to herself and how she was," said Chris Melendez, Casa De Luna owner. "She's impacted a lot, and she's continuing to still impact a lot of a lot of people. She's just a representation of our culture, and so she plays a big part for sure, just like Selena."
Casa De Luna started the festival as a way of bringing Victoria its own Frida Fest, Melendez said.
She and her husband previously lived in Houston, and once in Victoria, they wondered when Frida Fest was, only to discover there wasn't one locally and decided to make it a reality, she said.
"For us, each festival is a lot of work because we do all of it ourselves," Melendez said. "Cultural appreciation is always something that we seek. We've wanted to create a space for anyone who wants to embrace the culture, whether you are Latino or not a Latino, but it's creating a space for those that want to embrace it."
This will be the first Frida Fest that will happen at the store’s new location at 501 E. Juan Linn St., and it is expected to be bigger than last year’s, she said.
"We've had only one event in this space so far. We previously had Cumbia Fest, which was in celebration of Selena. Based on our vendors, they did even better this year," Melendez said.
The street will be closed to accommodate the event, which will have food vendors from across the state, a car show, a DJ, various vendors and local artists, she said.
There will be a Frida Kahlo look-alike contest, as well as two art presentation featuring Frida Kahlo with a chalk portrait of the artist and another Frida Kahlo art piece from local artist Josh Vega, who produce the Frida Kahlo art piece at The Box Coffee Bar on Main Street, Melendez said.
The event was almost delayed due to the excessive heat, but the vendors expressed a need for it to happen as scheduled, Melendez said. The same week of the anniversary of Frida Kahlo's death on July 13, 1954, she said.
"A lot of them depend on shows like this, so we decided to go through with it," Melendez said.
This is why the festival is starting at 6 p.m. and there will be a hydration and misting station to help aid with the heat, she said.
"We're excited because we'll have a lot of other small businesses with also similar things that, and we feel it is important to be able to support those as well," she said. "It's very important to create a space for those that are interested in these types of events. They're always such a really great turnout and it's family-friendly and a really good time."