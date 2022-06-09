Victoria Bach Festival’s free Friday night concert in DeLeon Plaza has been canceled.

Grammy-nominated vocalist Ruthie Foster lost her voice and became ill due to COVID-19. She was slated to perform with her band “to say thank you to the community” for its support of the Bach Festival over the years, according to William Buck Moore, executive director.

Foster sent her regrets and said, "I am extremely disappointed but need to unfortunately cancel my appearances this weekend at the Victoria Bach Festival and Utah Blues Festival due to Covid. Thank you for your understanding and I am looking forward to seeing everyone back out there very soon. I hope you still plan to attend these wonderful events."

Moore said the organization is in the process of calling vendors who were scheduled to participate in the free event and letting people know about the change through social media. “We hope to reschedule the concert at a later date,” Moore said.

The organization first learned of her illness on Wednesday and made an announcement that she was ill and unavailable at the First Presbyterian Church that night before a performance by the Victoria Bach Festival Baroque Ensemble.

Foster is a Texas singer-songwriter who has been compared to Bonnie Raitt and Aretha Franklin. Her album “Live at the Paramount” released in 2020 harkened back to swing music and the days of big bands. She recorded it at Austin’s Paramount Theater with a guitarist, keyboardist, bassist, drummer, 20 horns, three backing vocalists and a conductor.

Although the DeLeon Plaza concert is a big disappointment, Moore said the weeklong festival has “been wonderful” so far this year.

On Friday, there are still two events for those interested in attending the Victoria Bach Festival.

There is the free Bachfest Breakfast featuring an inventive performance by Brent Baldwin using guitar, voice and electronics, at Nazareth Convent Friday morning at 9 a.m. Additionally, there is an Emerging Artists concert at First United Methodist Church with Faith DeBow leading cellist Anita Graef and soprano Ivy Cantu from noon to 1 p.m. The cost of that event is to pay what you can at the door.

Saturday, the festival features the Big Bang Rhythm Party from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Victoria Public Library. This free event for all ages features Victoria Bach Festival percussionists leading a drum workshop.

The final event of the week is on Saturday night at the Victoria Fine Arts Center with the VBF Orchestra led by conductor Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez with Alexandre Dossin on piano.