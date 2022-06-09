Victoria Bach Festival’s free Friday night concert in DeLeon Plaza has been cancelled.

Grammy-nominated vocalist, Ruthie Foster has lost her voice due to illness, Bach Festival officials said. She was slated to perform with her band “to say thank you to the community” for its support of the Bach Festival over the years, according to William Buck Moore, executive director.

Moore said the organization is in the process of calling vendors who were scheduled to participate in the free event and letting people know about the change through social media. “We hope to re-schedule the concert at a later date,” Moore said.

The organization first learned of the problem Wednesday and made an announcement at the First Presbyterian Church that night before a performance by the Victoria Bach Festival Baroque Ensemble.

Foster is a Texas singer-songwriter who has been compared to Bonnie Raitt and Aretha Franklin. Her album “Live at the Paramount” released in 2020 harkened back to swing music and the days of big bands. She recorded it at Austin’s Paramount Theater with a guitarist, keyboardist, bassist, drummer, 20 horns, three backing vocalists and conductor.

Although the DeLeon Plaza concert is a big disappointment, Moore said the weeklong festival has “been wonderful” so far this year.

On Friday, there are still two events for those interested in attending the Victoria Bach Festival.

There is the free Bachfest Breakfast featuring an inventive performance by Brent Baldwin using guitar, voice and electronics, at Nazareth Convent Friday morning at 9 a.m. Additionally, there is an Emerging Artists concert at First United Methodist Church with Faith DeBow leading cellist Anita Fraef and soprano Ivy Cantu from noon to 1 p.m. The cost of that event is to pay what you can at the door.

Saturday, the festival features the Big Bang Rhythm Party from 1 to 2 p.m. at Victoria Public Library. This free event for all ages features Victoria Bach Festival percussionists leading a drum workshop.

The final event of the week is Saturday night at the Victoria Fine Arts Center with the VBF Orchestra led by conductor Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez with Alexandre Dossin on piano.