The first holiday after the tragic loss of a family member can be hard. Although this was true for the Johnstons this Christmas, the community has come together to ease the burden of their tragedy.

Quail Creek family Christmas

William ‘Billy’ Johnston, 58, died of a heart attack the day of the crash. He leaves behind his wife of 13 years and his adopted 11-year-old boy.

After William ‘Billy’ Johnston suffered a fatal heart attack after a truck crashed into their home in December, Christmas was not expected to resemble past years.

“I knew it would be different without him here,” said Edie Wilson-Johnston, who was married to William Johnston for 13 years and raised their son, Cole Johnston, 11. “I was most worried about our son.”

Knowing the challenges, members of Edie Wilson-Johnston’s church and the Quail Creek community as well as other parents of kids in Cole’s fifth grade class contributed to making the family’s first Christmas without William Johnston easier to bear.

Quail Creek family Christmas

Cole Johnston with Santa, who gifted him a football signed by NFL player Emmit Smith.

The mother and son were visited by Santa, who gifted Cole a football signed by three-time Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith, who played for the National Football League’s Dallas Cowboys.

“I have not seen Cole’s face light up that bright since the accident,” Wilson-Johnston said. “They never missed a single Sunday Cowboys game and always were ready with popcorn and soda.”

In lieu of their yearly gift exchange, Cole’s grade of more than 40 students at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School contributed their funds to the boy. With these funds and the help of Townsquare media, Cole received every item on his Christmas wish list.

In addition, Wilson-Johnston was surprised to find a gift that had been purchased by her late husband before the crash in December — a crucifix that he and a close family friend ha picked out.

“I was just in tears to get that. It felt like he was there with me, giving it to me,” she said. “I will cherish it and keep it for the rest of my life.”

Wilson-Johnston said the community outreach for her and Cole this Christmas was remarkable.

“I thank God for the people around me,” she said. “I don’t know what I would’ve done with them and the church.”

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.