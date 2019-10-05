SCHROEDER – Ellen Tucker’s friends and family will always remember her as a creative and kindhearted woman.
Friends gathered for a memorial to celebrate Tucker’s life Friday night at Schroeder Hall, where she and her husband loved to dance.
Tucker, 62, was shot and killed Sept. 22 when two men burglarized her Goliad-area home.
Her son, Lee Bearden, 38, said the way she died doesn’t define her. Her wonderful personality and caring nature are what he remembers best.
“She never met a stranger,” Bearden said. “She was loved by a lot of people, and she loved a lot of people.”
He said she treated every child as her own and told them all she “loved them to the moon and back.” Tucker had three children of her own. Bearden is the middle child.
The last time they saw each other was the Saturday before her death. They were at a soccer game for Bearden’s son. He said they discussed a family friend before going their separate ways for the last time.
“I told her I loved her and hugged her neck,” Bearden said as he struggled to hold back tears.
Friends and family gather to celebrate Ellen Tucker’s life Friday night at Shroeder Hall. It was here that she and her husband loved to dance. pic.twitter.com/Sa45RSEw3q— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) October 5, 2019
Tucker’s mother, Ann Blanchard, 85, of Goliad, said her daughter was perfect in her eyes. She said Tucker and her husband would go to Schroeder Hall every weekend and dance.
She sat at a wooden picnic table outside Schroeder Hall on Friday evening remembering her daughter. A bedazzled cane rested between her legs.
Blanchard bragged about her daughter’s creativity and willingness to help whenever needed.
She held up her cane for the people around her to see and told the story of where the gem-encrusted cane came from.
Tucker stayed up all night with a hot glue gun and a box of gems. Blanchard remembered Tucker giving her the cane and noted the numerous burns she got on her hands just to see her mother happy.
“She spoiled me rotten,” Blanchard smiled.
Sunflowers in Mason jars sat on the tables lined with twine. Friends sat at the wooden tables with cold drinks and talked about Tucker’s life.
Tucker’s younger step brother, Louis “Joey” Blanchard, 54, of League City, said his sister was wildly talented.
“She could do anything,” he said.
Blanchard said Tucker was capable of fixing anything. She picked up a camera and was capturing beautiful photos in no time at all.
“She was just so creative,” he said. “It didn’t matter what it was.”
While most of Tucker’s family sat outside on the patio, Pam Briscoe, 62, sat inside with Tucker’s friends. She flipped through old photos on her phone from when she and Tucker were in their 20s.
Briscoe and Tucker met when they were 20 years old, and they soon became roommates. Together, they shared a one-bedroom apartment in Houston, which is where Briscoe traveled from for the gathering.
“If it wasn’t for Ellen, I never would have met my husband,” she said. “My whole life changed because of her.”
The two had a 40-year friendship, which they maintained long-distance. They sent text messages and called each other to stay in touch. Days before Tucker’s death, the two were scheduling a chance to talk.
Tucker told Briscoe, “That would be awesome. I could use sunshine and energy.”
This was the last thing Briscoe heard from Tucker.
“I was devastated,” she said of her friend’s death. “Even though we lived far apart, our hearts were connected.”
Briscoe said she wasn’t the only one who thought so highly of Tucker. She said Tucker changed everyone’s world that she entered.
“She was one of those angels on Earth,” she said. “My life wouldn’t be the same without her.”
