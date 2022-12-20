Weather experts and local officials expect cold temperatures and strong wind gusts to impact Victoria and other Crossroads counties Thursday through Sunday.
A sharp temperature drop is set to occur Thursday night, said National Weather Service meteorologist Penny Harness, who is based in Corpus Christi. Wind gusts are forecast to be between 20-30 miles per hour Thursday night and 20-25 miles per hour Friday morning
“The wind chill will also be a threat,” Harness said Tuesday. “There could potentially be a zero-degree wind chill on Friday.”
The incoming cold weather will likely continue as the weekend comes into view.
“It’s possible we don’t rise up above freezing temperatures Friday,” Harness said,” If we do, it will be for a few hours.”
Temperatures are projected to reach the 40s both Saturday and Sunday, but it will cool down again after sunset, Harness said.
The city of Victoria and multiple nonprofits are coming together to provide shelter, clothes and food to people in need, Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer said.
“The Salvation Army and Christ’s Kitchen are opening up a place of refuge during the daytime from Thursday through this weekend for people who need to duck out from the elements,” McBrayer said. “For those who are looking for overnight accommodations, a warming center will be open at C3 Church on Crestwood Drive.”
Mid-Coast Family Services partnered with the Office of Emergency Management to open a shelter inside C3 Victory Church, which will be open from 5 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Monday. Ginny Stafford, Mid-Coast’s CEO, said the organization is expecting between 20-30 people to stay at the church during the period of frigid weather, but it will “make due” if more people arrive.
For Crossroads residents outside of Victoria, Mid-Coast will provide hotel vouchers. Stafford said a hotel voucher would cover a four-night stay from Thursday through Sunday. Those interested in receiving a voucher will need to provide a photo ID in order to stay overnight.
“Our intention is to help anyone in need,” Stafford said. “If you need help, please reach out to us, and we will help you find resources.”
The Salvation Army is also willing to offer a helping hand in Victoria. Capt. Kenny Jones, a corps officer for the organization, said the Salvation Army’s shelter on 1302 N. Louis St. is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and a community kitchen will be available from 5 to 6 p.m.
Jones said only men can stay at the shelter on Louis Street overnight because capacity is limited. The shelter houses men on a daily basis, but with the temperature expected to fall below 39 degrees, the Salvation Army plans to serve the public during the daytime.
As for how many people the Salvation Army can fit during its overnight hours, Jones said he is willing to be lenient while it is cold outside.
“We have the capacity for 18 men, but there’s no limit in these conditions,” Jones said.
While preparing for a chilly weekend, the city of Victoria said residents should make an effort to protect the four P’s — people, pets, pipes and plants.
To keep pipes from breaking in a freeze, residents should turn on a faucet to a point where it creates a slow and steady drip, the city said in a news release. If plants are not brought inside, a covering should be placed over them.
The forecasted freeze may remind some of the February 2021 winter storm. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s electric grid, said in a news release it expects power generated to meet demand between Thursday and Sunday.
“Over the past 18 months, ERCOT has worked closely with the Public Utility Commission and elected officials to implement reforms and increase grid reliability, including weatherization, bringing more generation online sooner if needed, and purchasing more reserve power,” ERCOT said in a news release.