A staffer from the University of Texas Marine Science Institute holds out a bottle filled with letters. Mission-Aransas Estuarine Research Reserve Director Jace Tunnell said the reserve made an effort to respond to every message that had contact information provided.
Baby dolls deformed by the Texas Gulf Coast creeped out media personality John Oliver earlier this month.
After viewing photographs of dolls who had been impaled by barnacles and splashed in "green war paint," the "Last Week Tonight" host decided to call out the figures in a web exclusive published July 3. The video now has over 3-million views on YouTube.
"Burn them. Burn them now." Oliver said. "I hate them. I hate them so much."
A staffer from the University of Texas Marine Science Institute holds out a bottle filled with letters. Mission-Aransas Estuarine Research Reserve Director Jace Tunnell said the reserve made an effort to respond to every message that had contact information provided.
Mission-Aransas Reserve Director Jace Tunnell holds a rubber bale that had been freed in 1944 after the U.S. Navy sunk a German ship off the coast of Brazil.
Contributed by Jace Tunnell
shore item 1
Mission-Aransas Reserve Director Jace Tunnell holds a rubber bale that had been freed in 1944 after the U.S. Navy sunk a German ship off the coast of Brazil.
Contributed by Jace Tunnell
shore item 7
Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve Director Jace Tunnell and his team find odd items between Padre and Matagorda islands.
Contributed
shore item 3
Kathryn Tunnell holds up one of several baby dolls found along the shores of the Texas Gulf Coast.
Contributed
shore item 5
Kathryn Tunnell holds up a message in a bottle.
Contributed
shore item 4
A staffer from the University of Texas Marine Science Institute holds out a bottle filled with letters. Mission-Aransas Estuarine Research Reserve Director Jace Tunnell said the reserve made an effort to respond to every message that had contact information provided.
Contributed by Jace Tunnell
shore item 6
Mission-Aransas Estuarine Research Reserve Director Jace Tunnell measures a sea turtle shell.
Contributed
The crew responsible for the doll discoveries is the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve in Port Aransas. Jace Tunnell, the reserve's director, said his team conducts some of its work on a 25-30 mile stretch of Matagorda Island, some 45 miles from Victoria.
Locating sea turtles and nurdles, which are plastic pellets, are the reserve's main mission most of the time on the island, but Tunnell and his staff occasionally find unusual items. On one trip, the reserve found rubber bales from a German ship sunk by the U.S. Navy off the coast of Brazil in 1944.
"Later, we were shown pictures of workers putting the lost rubber bales into vehicles," Tunnell said.
The reserve also spotted an abandoned surfboard entirely intact and the classic "message in a bottle" multiple times. Tunnell said some messengers would place a dollar inside the bottle to ensure the recipient had enough money to buy a stamp to use for mailing a letter back.
"I was emailed back by this one man who had thrown a bottle off a pier in Florida," Tunnell said. "He was from Canada and he said he threw over 27,000 plastic bottles. I told him that's 27,000 fines for littering."
The same man asked Tunnell to toss the bottle he found back into the Gulf of Mexico — hoping it might return to Florida. Tunnell assured him he could not do that because the action would go against his responsibility to protect the waters from waste.
So how did the baby dolls and rubber bales end up in Texas? Tunnell said items can be carried by a loop current within the Gulf of Mexico.
"It comes around the Yucatan Peninsula, then comes up to Florida, where it makes eddies that swirl to the central Texas coast," he said.
Tunnell cited a study done in Texas, Florida and Mississippi where researchers examined 300 feet of beach at various sites. The study concluded Texas has around 10 times more shore trash than Florida and Mississippi because of the Gulf loop current.
He may not have known who Oliver was prior to the July 3 web exclusive, but Tunnell said he is now the late-night comedian's "biggest fan." Before signing off from his monologue, Oliver announced his show would be donating $10,000 to the reserve's Amos Rehabilitation Keep in exchange for all of the remaining dolls the reserve owns.
"I promise we will figure out the best way to destroy every last one of (the dolls)," Oliver said.
The amount of trash on Texas shores varies based on where the beach is located, Tunnell said.
"When people go to the beach, they usually go to where the beaches are cleaned. When you go to a remote beach, you realize there's a problem with waste," he said.
Recommended For You
Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.