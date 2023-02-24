 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boxing

From rocky beginnings, young boxer punches way to confidence

Dustin Hernandez
Buy Now

Dustin Hernandez, 9, trains Feb. 6 at the Victoria Boxing Academy.

Tucked away in the middle of a storage center off Miori Lane you can find a boxing gym where boxers both old and young train on a weekly basis. While this gym may not be the largest, its fighters are mighty. One young fighter in particular found boxing as a response to being bullied.

At the Victoria Boxing Academy, boxers, like Dustin Hernandez, 9, get a chance to train and compete under Ron McNary, coach and longtime Victoria resident.

Like many children his age, Dustin said has been the subject of after school bullying at his elementary school.

In order to find a way to stop being bullied, Dustin asked his parents if he could sign up for boxing lessons. His mother, Faviola Victor, and stepfather, Johnny Fuentes, agreed to his request.

“Bullying is one thing that we don’t tolerate. I know we talk to him and tell him, ‘Hey, if something’s going on, come to us and tell us so that we can try to fix the situation and not make it worse’,” Victor said.

“It was a constant thing going to school every day trying to stop this.”

Fuentes has a history with boxing and through his connections he found out about McNary. Since then, Dustin has been training under McNary for two years.

Victoria Boxing Academy
Buy Now

Boxers train at the Victoria Boxing Academy Dec. 29.
Training
Buy Now

Boxing coach Ron McNary directs Dustin Hernandez, 9, and Gabriel Pedraza, 7, during an exercise Dec. 13.

McNary opened up the Victoria Boxing Academy last April after previously training fighters at a different gym in Victoria. Since opening, McNary has taken boxers to compete in fights in Houston, San Antonio and Corpus Christi.

At the gym, boxers of all ages learn how to box under McNary’s mentorship alongside various assistant coaches.

McNary believes boxing teaches people invaluable skills such as discipline. He constantly reinforces that in his teachings.

“Boxing is probably the best way to improve self esteem, confidence and discipline,” McNary said.

McNary goes beyond the boxing ring when it comes to building relationships with his students. McNary builds one-on-one relationships with his students by doing things such as getting lunch with them or going horseback riding. McNary would also pick up Dustin and his sisters from school throughout the week.

After school
Buy Now

Boxing coach Ron McNary picks up Dustin Hernandez, 9, and his sisters from Smith Elementary School on Jan. 10.
Dustin Hernandez
Buy Now

Dustin Hernandez spends time at home with his stepfather, Johnny Fuentes on Feb. 12.

Regarding his relationship with Dustin, McNary sees him as one of his most talented and promising young boxers.

“When I first got Dustin, he didn’t have any experience with boxing,” McNary said.

“He’s improved tremendously. As a person, he’s improving as well. He’s improving in his classroom, his discipline, he’s doing a really good job.”

For Dustin, when he first stepped into the ring, it was nerve-wracking for both him and his mother.

“I was a little nervous because I’ve never sparred or fought somebody before,” Dustin said.

“As a mother, it’s nerve-wracking to see him out there and be in a ring with another kid and you don’t know what could happen, but it’s exciting at the same time. ” Victor said.

Dustin Hernandez
Buy Now

Dustin Hernandez runs laps during warmups before boxing practice Dec. 13.
Headgear
Buy Now

Dustin Hernandez receives assistance from Gabriel Pedraza to take off his headgear on Jan. 4.

Since he started boxing, Dustin’s confidence has grown, McNary said.

“It built his confidence up to a really high level, being bullied and then coming in now and doing the things that he’s doing. It’s been really rewarding to see Dustin grow as a boxer and individual,” McNary said.

Dustin said he has aspirations to box as a professional and potentially be a coach like McNary.

For his mother, she looks forward to where boxing takes him.

“I’m truly excited for where he’s going with boxing and maybe later on see him live.”

Lunch
Buy Now

Dustin Hernandez eats lunch with his parents on Feb. 12.
Nursing home
Buy Now

Dustin Hernandez poses for a group photo with his fellow Victoria Boxing Academy students after giving a boxing demonstration Feb. 11 at Whispering Oaks Rehab & Nursing in Cuero.
Resting
Buy Now

Dustin Hernandez rests briefly in-between rounds during a spar at boxing practice Jan. 4.
Spar
Buy Now

Dustin Hernandez spars with fellow boxer, Alfredo Juarez, 12, during boxing practice at the Victoria Boxing Academy.
Dancing
Buy Now

Dustin Hernandez dances after giving a boxing demonstration Feb. 11 at Whispering Oaks Rehab & Nursing Center in Cuero.
Hug
Buy Now

Faviola Victor hugs her son, Dustin Hernandez, after getting home from church Feb. 12.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News