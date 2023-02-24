From rocky beginnings, young boxer punches way to confidence

Tucked away in the middle of a storage center off Miori Lane you can find a boxing gym where boxers both old and young train on a weekly basis. While this gym may not be the largest, its fighters are mighty. One young fighter in particular found boxing as a response to being bullied.
At the Victoria Boxing Academy, boxers, like Dustin Hernandez, 9, get a chance to train and compete under Ron McNary, coach and longtime Victoria resident.
Like many children his age, Dustin said has been the subject of after school bullying at his elementary school.
In order to find a way to stop being bullied, Dustin asked his parents if he could sign up for boxing lessons. His mother, Faviola Victor, and stepfather, Johnny Fuentes, agreed to his request.
“Bullying is one thing that we don’t tolerate. I know we talk to him and tell him, ‘Hey, if something’s going on, come to us and tell us so that we can try to fix the situation and not make it worse’,” Victor said.
“It was a constant thing going to school every day trying to stop this.”
Fuentes has a history with boxing and through his connections he found out about McNary. Since then, Dustin has been training under McNary for two years.
McNary opened up the Victoria Boxing Academy last April after previously training fighters at a different gym in Victoria. Since opening, McNary has taken boxers to compete in fights in Houston, San Antonio and Corpus Christi.
At the gym, boxers of all ages learn how to box under McNary’s mentorship alongside various assistant coaches.
McNary believes boxing teaches people invaluable skills such as discipline. He constantly reinforces that in his teachings.
“Boxing is probably the best way to improve self esteem, confidence and discipline,” McNary said.
McNary goes beyond the boxing ring when it comes to building relationships with his students. McNary builds one-on-one relationships with his students by doing things such as getting lunch with them or going horseback riding. McNary would also pick up Dustin and his sisters from school throughout the week.
Regarding his relationship with Dustin, McNary sees him as one of his most talented and promising young boxers.
“When I first got Dustin, he didn’t have any experience with boxing,” McNary said.
“He’s improved tremendously. As a person, he’s improving as well. He’s improving in his classroom, his discipline, he’s doing a really good job.”
For Dustin, when he first stepped into the ring, it was nerve-wracking for both him and his mother.
“I was a little nervous because I’ve never sparred or fought somebody before,” Dustin said.
“As a mother, it’s nerve-wracking to see him out there and be in a ring with another kid and you don’t know what could happen, but it’s exciting at the same time. ” Victor said.
Since he started boxing, Dustin’s confidence has grown, McNary said.
“It built his confidence up to a really high level, being bullied and then coming in now and doing the things that he’s doing. It’s been really rewarding to see Dustin grow as a boxer and individual,” McNary said.
Dustin said he has aspirations to box as a professional and potentially be a coach like McNary.
For his mother, she looks forward to where boxing takes him.
“I’m truly excited for where he’s going with boxing and maybe later on see him live.”