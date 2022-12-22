Maureen Monney had been caring for three of her great-grandchildren for a few days by Wednesday. A fourth great-grandchild was in the hospital in Houston. Monney's sweet, steady voice seemed to calm the little ones, who she said, were anxious from being cooped-up because of the cold temperatures.
"Annalee," she said to one. "You are in charge now until grandpa comes back in the house."
Monney, 70, originally from Queens, New York, is the communications director for the Victoria ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3408 N. Ben Wilson St. She shared on Wednesday her personal journey from youthful sorrow, homelessness and military service, to the beloved faith that has seen her through 49 happier years.
Monney said her church has 150 active members in Victoria. All officials within the church, or, more correctly, within the stake, volunteer in their positions. Monney called the positions callings.
"I have been a member of the church for 49 years, and it has never let me down," Monney said. "We help each other. We have those we have to lift more often than others, but it is a church of carrying and loving and trying to exemplify Christ."
The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly called the Mormon Church, was born in the spring of 1820 in upstate New York when the then-14-year-old Joseph Smith, the founder and prophet of the church, said he received a vision of God and Jesus, as he knelt to pray in a woods.
Smith said he received the "Book Of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ" in 1823 when a resurrected prophet named Moroni appeared to him and shared with him "a religious history of an ancient American civilization engraved on metal plates and buried in the ground. It was four years before Joseph was permitted to take the record and translate it."
The book was published in 1830.
The church grew and, like most religions, faced opposition from without. Church headquarters moved from New York to Ohio and then to Nauvoo, Illinois. Nauvoo was a bigger settlement than Chicago at its height.
Neighboring communities looked on the new religion with suspicion, however, and Smith was killed. Mobs threatened to "exterminate" the church members.
The highest-ranking apostle, Brigham Young, then led the church and led it out of Illinois to its home in Utah. There were 17,000 church members then.
There are more than 17 million worldwide now.
Monney and her husband, Lynn Monney, 73, of Victoria, and their family are among those millions.
Maureen Monney said the first Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Victoria started in her husband's home in the 100 block of SW Ben Jordan Street "when he was just a kid."
Her experiences as a child were not so bright or kind.
"I am from Queens, New York. I came from a troubled home. Right after I graduated from high school, my very hard drinking, very abusive dad left us," Monney said. "We thought my mom was going to die, and so we were split up and sent to other places. I went from a nonsafe home to another nonsafe home."
Monney said she got her mother's car and lived out of it and an abandoned building, but she quickly realized she couldn't sustain that living situation through the winter months and joined the U.S. Army.
That's when it all changed for good for Monney. While in military intelligence school, in her early 20s, she noticed a young man who was different from other young people around her.
"We gravitated toward each other because he didn't drink or smoke or cuss, and I had already seen what those things lead to," Monney said. "We were both stationed in Fort Bragg. He was in the special forces. He started teaching me about his faith. I saw it was such a faith! It was about God the Father and Jesus and doing good to other people and being kind — loving and kind. The spirit of Christ was there in the kindness and goodness. This was a new experience for me."
The faith held her fast and she married that young man and has been with him since. Their children and grandchildren have gone on life-changing missions around the world. One granddaughter attends Brigham Young University.
"In what other church are young people in their early 20s willing to go out and do this?" she said. "I'm so thrilled for their lives. Their missions prepared them to have wonderful futures. But, it doesn't matter what faith you are. If you follow the principles of your faith, you shine."