It’s their summer break, but even on an early June morning some of Victoria’s teachers were hard at work trying to answer an important question: Is it a good idea to give a bunch of 5-year-olds rubber bands?

They decided if the kindergarteners end up thwacking themselves, then it would be a valuable life lesson for the young scholars — in addition to the lesson about 2-D shapes they’ll actually be learning.

This discussion was a part of the Victoria school district’s curriculum building effort, a six-week long process where about 75 curriculum writers put together a detailed year-long curriculum document.

The document, which the district calls a “scope and sequence,” functions as a framework for teachers' lesson plans and advises them on what the curriculum writers think is the best resource for teaching each day’s content. It includes various activities, tools, and check-ins for teachers to use to teach and assess their kids.

“We're interested in the best, most engaging, rigorous lessons that will help our students learn," Elementary District Coordinator Leigh Ann Lynch said.

The process for writing the curriculum started at the end of May, when the curriculum writers, who are mostly teachers and instructional coaches, met together to go over expectations, available resources and formatting.

The writers then split up into groups for each subject and grade level in order to develop that area of the district’s curriculum. Over the next month and a half, they work to transform the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills — Texas’s prescriptive but imprecise state education standards — into a guide for teachers to work from.

Each writer gets a different set of units to work on and individually plans how to best teach it. The units are then stitched together into the scope and sequence curriculum document, which is hopefully streamlined and seamless enough that it doesn’t seem like it had dozens of authors.

A district coordinator works with the writers to make sure they are on track, and each team meets weekly to work out any kinks and coordinate everything.

These meetings show the importance of classroom experience for effective curriculum building. Little bits of nuanced understanding — like knowing kindergarteners can be perfectionists when it comes to drawing shapes, for example — help the writers build a curriculum that can be effectively applied to actual district classrooms.

The curriculum document is divided into each instructional day, meaning it can be mostly reused year by year. Each day’s entry contains a lot of the necessary information to handle the subjects the teacher should aim to cover, including reference to the TEKS, ideas for lessons, links to online resources, and information about testing.

This summer is not the first time the district has put together scope and sequence documents, but the ones they're making now are more detailed than previous versions. The idea is to give teachers more time to focus on how to work with their students and implement lessons in their specific classrooms, instead of spending time trying to find resources or figuring out how to schedule or map out lessons.

"It takes the focus off of the what, and puts it on the how," Lynch said.

Giving teachers a framework for their lesson plans is particularly helpful for new teachers, which the district will have a lot of, because they don't have as much experience building lessons, she said.

Even when the final version of the document rolls out into classrooms in August, teachers will still have the autonomy inside their classrooms to teach how they think is best for themselves and their students, the district said.