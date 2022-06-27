Justin Zamora, 29, a known wanted felon, was arrested Monday after he fled from police officers in his vehicle and then on foot following a traffic stop.
Police said they had arrested him, as of 8 p.m.
Despite officers deploying a K-9 unit to track Zamora, he initially evaded law enforcement, according to a Victoria Police Department news release.
About 2 p.m., a U.S. Marshals Service task force attempted to stop a gray Dodge occupied by Zamora. He fled in the vehicle, then crashed it in a field at the intersection of a U.S. 59 frontage road and Hanselman Road. He ran from the crash on foot into a dense field of brush.
Police were initially unable to locate Zamora but received a suspicious person call matching his description. The search continued at Lala and Thurmond streets.
Victoria County court records list drug and assault charges for a 29-year-old Justin Zamora.
