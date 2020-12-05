A Quail Creek father suffered a fatal heart attack after an intoxicated driver struck his family's home and injured his son, authorities said Saturday.
Friends of the family created a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist with the financial burden resulting from the crash, raising more than $13,500 as of Saturday.
The father of the injured 11-year-old boy was taken to DeTar Hospital Navarro with heart attack symptoms, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The father later died, he said.
Jay and Morgan Trott, close friends of the family, created the GoFundMe to assist the family with the child's medical expenses, the father's funeral and home repairs.
"(Morgan) got the mom's blessing to start the GoFundMe." said Jay Trott, who worked with the father at Magic Industries. "We just want to help anyway we can."
About 9 p.m. Thursday, Stephen Shows, 27, of Mendenhall, Miss., was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup when he crashed into a home at 701 Pheasant Drive, San Miguel said.
The trooper who arrived on scene determined Shows was intoxicated and arrested him, charging him with intoxicated assault, San Miguel said.
Shows was taken to Victoria County Jail and was release in lieu of a bond Friday, jail officials said.
