A funeral service will be held in Memphis on Saturday for another of the four men who died in the Jan. 17 plane crash near Yoakum, while the only survivor continues to recover.
Steve Tucker, Harvest Church elder and owner of Circle Y Saddles in Yoakum, was piloting the plane that crashed. He will be memorialized Saturday at the church in Germantown, Tennessee, a suburb of Memphis.
Four people were killed, including Tucker, when the small plane crashed on the morning of Jan. 17 as it headed toward the Yoakum Municipal Airport to land. One person survived the crash.
The church posted on its Facebook page the details about the service, which will be at noon. The post said that Tucker was married and has one adult daughter.
"For those who were fortunate enough to know Mr. Tucker, it was truly an honor. His wisdom, faith, and innovation touched many lives in the equestrian community," a Circle Y Saddles social media post said about Tucker.
Meanwhile, the only survivor of the crash, church pastor Kennon Vaughan, continues to recover, according to church posts.
A post from Monday said Vaughan had another restful night and "his labs continue to show signs of improvement." He is in physical therapy and able to watch the sermons from his church, delivered in his absence.
The National Transportation Safety Board has not published any updates about the crash investigation.