A man shocked deputies when he walked into the Jackson County Jail this weekend bleeding from his slashed throat and asked to be locked up in his wife’s killing, Jackson County Sheriff Kelly Janica said on Sunday.
The man, Leonardo Baez Martinez, 53, of the Ganado area, walked into the lobby of the jail Saturday about 10:25 a.m. with a self-inflicted wound to his neck, Janica said.
“He pushed the button and said he was there to check himself in,” Janica said. “When the jailer got to him he saw a large gaping wound in Martinez’s neck. He had blood all over his chest and you could see his jugular vein pulsing out blood.”
Martinez was there to surrender, Janica said, because he told officials he had killed his wife. Janica said Martinez gave authorities different addresses, but when authorities found Augustina Corpus Baez, 50, in a residence south of Ganado off of Highway 172, she was already dead.
“The coroner’s report is not complete,” Janica said, “but we were there while the autopsy was being performed and she died of strangulation.”
Martinez was taken to a hospital in Victoria and treated for the injuries. He was released from the hospital about 5 p.m. Saturday, Janica said, arrested and placed in the Jackson County Jail on a murder charge.
The investigation is continuing and Martinez remained in jail on Sunday evening.
