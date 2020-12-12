A daycare center in Ganado is collecting donations of items for a local nursing home.
Play Care Academy will collect donations for Ganado Nursing Home residents until Thursday, said director and owner Renee McCarty.
The drop-off location will be at the daycare, 208 West Putnam Ave., according to the release.
The release is asking the community to donate hand lotion, socks, gloves, candy, cookies, snack foods, individual art activities, board games, lap blankets, writing tablets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, reusable shopping bags and items that could hang on wheelchairs.
McCarty can be reached at 361-771-8509 for more information.
