The Ganado Independent School District's school board named Brian McCraw as the lone finalist for superintendent on Thursday.
McCraw is currently the principal of Shiner High and Junior High School.
The superintendent position in the 741-student district opened in May when former superintendent Erin Fasel resigned.
McCraw said he was impressed by the Ganado board's "commitment to excellence," and said he aimed to build strong relationships while becoming a stable and predictable leader in Ganado.
"I am beyond excited," he said about his new position.
McCraw is originally from the Beaumont area. He studied at Lamar University and Sul Ross State University before recently earning a doctorate in education from Texas Tech University.
Before becoming principal in Shiner, he worked in the Medina and Rocksprings school districts.
He called Shiner a "fantastic school," and thanked the district and its leadership for his time there.
Sarah Woodring, Ganado's director of curriculum and instruction, served as acting superintendent over the summer.
McCraw's move to Ganado leaves Shiner High and Junior High without a principal only a month before the district's first day of school on Aug. 17.
The Ganado board is set to meet on July 20 for its regular scheduled meeting, which will be held in the district's boardroom at 210 South Sixth Street in Ganado.
Board President Clay Green did not immediately respond to request for comment about the board's search and hire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.