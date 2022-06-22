The Ganado Independent School District’s board of trustees is looking to hire a new superintendent after Erin Fasel, the district’s former superintendent, left the district effective May 31.
Fasel's departure has left the rural district of about 741 students without a permanent superintendent since the beginning of June.
The board appointed Sarah Woodring, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, as acting superintendent at a meeting Monday afternoon.
Fasel was hired by the board in May 2020, according to the district’s website. She called Ganado ISD a "great school district."
The board is set to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday for a special meeting called to discuss the search for a permanent superintendent. The meeting will be held at the district’s board room, 210 S. Sixth St. in Ganado.
Board President Clay Green declined to comment about the search for a new superintendent.
