Citizens Medical Center and the Victoria Generals are looking to strike cancer out once again.
The hospital's annual Strike Out Cancer Jersey Auction fundraiser returns at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
Each year, Citizens Medical Center and the Generals host an open auction where visitors can bid on players' jerseys to raise funds for local cancer patients.
Each year, the hospital raises anywhere between $10,000 to $12,000. Players' jerseys are auctioned off with sales prices ranging from $200 to as high as $1,000, said Jennifer McDaniel, Citizens Medical Center spokesperson.
"It's the kind of night where everyone has fun and comes together to support each other," McDaniel said.
The crowd is always excited, and it is the kind of night everyone gets together for a good cause, she said.
"Everyone has a tie to cancer," McDaniel said. "So the people that come out have a good time and do what they can."
Some of the money raised has gone to a voucher program for uninsured breast cancer patients for treatments they wouldn't have been able to afford otherwise, McDaniel said.
"For some people, it is a lot," she said.
People be admitted free of charge thanks to sponsoring by South Star Wealth Management, McDaniel said.
