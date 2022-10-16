Editor's Note: The Victoria Advocate believes voters should know who they are voting for. The Advocate is publishing a series of political questionnaires and stories on contested races in the Crossroads. The first candidates are vying for the Calhoun County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 job.
Name: Hope D. Kurtz
Age: 56
City of Residence: Port Lavaca
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Precinct1
Office Seeking: Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Political Party: Republican
Civic involvement: Our Lady of the Gulf Women’s Acts Retreat past director, American Business Women’s Association past president and participant in various other organizations.
Family: Married to Glen Kurtz for 26 years with 3 children; Patrick (Melissa), John (Kelli) and Alexis. We have 3 wonderful grandchildren.
Educated: I graduated from Calhoun High School in 1985. I'm taking justice court training courses from Texas State University. I do this on a yearly basis.
Why are you seeking election to this office?
Everyone is entitled to be treated with respect and have their voice heard by a judge that is knowledgeable of the law and has an understanding of how to apply the law to the facts. The people also deserve to have a judge that has the experience of hearing cases up to $20,000 and place a bond that protects the public without violating a person’s rights. As the truancy judge our youth remain a top priority. I will continue my high level of commitment to our community on all aspects.
What qualifies you to serve in this office?
My 16 years of dedicated service in this office with over 500 hours of training in both civil and criminal law. The cases that come before the court need to be heard with knowledge and careful consideration. Throughout the years I have had to make critical decisions, which have made a direct impact on people's lives. These decisions are often difficult and this is where I administer justice with compassion.
What do you see as the biggest issue facing this office?
Every issue brought before me in this court is treated as the biggest issue because for that person it is their biggest issue. I am the only judge that presides over truancy cases and driver license administration hearings. These are delicate issues that can be life changing. Truancy cases involve the parent, student and school officials and sometimes medical personnel.
How do you plan to address this issue, if elected?
Every issue is listened to for the facts and needs. I will continue to work with each case based on its own merit. Truancy is not solved by a fine but by working with all agencies to find solutions to the individual needs of each case. I will continue working with all agencies, CCISD, the students and parents to fit their needs of a solution.
Do you have anything else you wish to comment on?
My pledge to you is to continue to put the people first. I understand this office is not about fines and punishments. I will serve impartial justice with integrity and compassion. Since 2007 I have had the privilege of serving as your Justice of the Peace Precinct 1. It has truly been an honor. I take your trust in this great responsibility very seriously. I respectfully ask for your support and vote to continue to serve you. Thank you.
Contact information so the public can reach you if they have questions: hopekurtz@yahoo.com or 361-920-3142.
Name: Louis Rubio
Age: 71
City of Residence: Port Lavaca
Occupation: Instructional aide for special education at Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School
Office Seeking: Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Political Party: Democrat
Civic involvement: Member of the VFW Post 4503, the American Legion, and the Calhoun County Democrats Club
Family: Married to Amele Rubio; daughter: Thea Nicole Camacho, married to Roland Camacho, of Houston; son: Jason Rubio, married to BreAna Rubio, Port Lavaca; son: Jacques Rubio, married to Sara Rubio, Port Lavaca; 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Education: I completed high school with a diploma from Calhoun High School. I attended Victoria College and completed courses in banking, accounting and real estate. I completed courses at Navarro County Jr. College in public relations and business communications. I attended firefighting training at Texas A&M. I did not obtain a degree, but I've continued to expand my education and knowledge.
Why are you seeking election to this office?
I am seeking office because I am passionate about working with people. I have met so many different individuals throughout my life and I have found it to be important to collectively work together for the betterment of our communities. My hope is that I will be elected as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 in Calhoun County to eliminate the cultural barriers that my community may experience at times. It is important to me that when I leave this Earth that my community will be a better place for the next generation.
What qualifies you to serve in this office?
Years of my life have been dedicated to my country, as I have served in the Air Force. I was stationed in South Korea during the USS Pueblo Crisis. Now, I dedicate my time to working with the students within the special education program at Jackson Roosevelt Elementary in Port Lavaca. A lifetime commitment of serving my country and my community. I am qualified, because I am committed to following the law in and out of the courtroom. I have the work ethic and many years of knowledge and life experience to fulfill my duties.
What do you see as the biggest issue facing this office?
The biggest issue facing this office is the misconception of political affiliation and ideology determining how well you can perform your duties. The duties of justice of the peace or any judge for that matter, should not have anything to do with the political party an individual affiliates themselves with. The statutes and codes are important to follow, because it is set in stone unless these laws are amended or changed. That requires for Texas residents to vote “For” or “Against”. I do not make the laws. My duty would be to implement the law.
How do you plan to address this issue, if elected?
I plan to address this issue by remaining bipartisan and not bringing my personal beliefs into the courtroom. I will follow the law and administer the law in which it is written for all to abide by in the state of Texas.
Do you have anything else you wish to comment on?
I would like to thank my family, friends, and supporters for remaining by my side in this tough race. My opponent and the incumbent, Judge Hope Kurtz, has kept me on my toes. My team and I have worked extremely hard to run my campaign with dignity and honesty. Good luck to my opponent, and I wish you the best. Constituents of the state of Texas, whether you are a Republican, a Democrat, or Independent; please vote this Nov. 8. Our state is depending on us to show up to the polls this election. If you don’t believe that your vote counts, do it for our future generations to come.
Contact information so the public can reach you if they have questions:
For further questions or comments, I can be reached at 361-433-5056.