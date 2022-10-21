Editor’s Note: The Victoria Advocate believes voters should know who they are voting for. The Advocate is publishing a series of political questionnaires and stories on contested races in the Crossroads. These candidates are vying for an at-large seat on the Nursery Independent School District's Board of Trustees.
Name: Brianne Harryman
Age: 36
City of Residence: Victoria
Occupation: Physical Therapist
Education: Doctorate of Physical Therapy
Office Seeking: NISD Board of Trustees seat at large
Political Party: Republican
Civic involvement: I am currently serving my third year as a Nursery Elementary PTO board member.
Family: Husband Casey Harryman; daughters Harper, 8; Paxtyn, 1; and son Ryker, 4.
Contact Information: voteforharryman@gmail.com
Why are you seeking election to this office?
Serving on the Nursery School Board has been a longtime goal of mine. My children attend Nursery and are second generation Nursery Cougars. Over the years, my family and I have built connections with this community and the families who live here. I am a strong advocate for public education and the impact that it has on our community. I want to serve as a positive and transparent bridge between the school, parents and the community. Advocating for access for all students to a quality education is a huge part of who I am and what I do daily.
What qualifies you to serve in this office?
As with all things new, I have a lot to learn about serving on the school board, but I am excited to learn and grow. I am currently in my 10th year working in public education. I think this gives me some insight on the public education system and current issues that affect schools. I am passionate about helping to make a difference in the education of my children and my community.
What do you see as the biggest issue facing this office?
The biggest issues currently facing this office are campus security, teacher shortages, and ensuring that all students have access to quality education.
How do you plan to address this issue, if elected?
NISD has done an amazing job at implementing campus security measures and protocols. As a board member, I would continue to support the measures and protocols that are in place and any future plans to continue to improve campus safety. Teacher shortage is a nationwide issue. As a board member at NISD, I would address this issue by supporting competitive teacher/staff pay, helping to maintain a positive work environment, and encouraging parental involvement. As a parent, it’s an amazing feeling to drop your children off every morning and know they are being nurtured, loved, protected, and educated.
Do you have anything else you wish to comment on?
Get out and vote. Your vote truly matters in this election. The outcome of this election will only mean continued success for NISD and our community. No matter the outcome, I am excited to continue to contribute to Nursery’s growth and continued success.
Candidate John McNeill did not respond in time for publication.