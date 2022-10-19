Editor’s Note: The Victoria Advocate believes voters should know who they are voting for. The Advocate is publishing a series of political questionnaires and stories on contested races in the Crossroads. These candidates are vying for the Refugio County county commissioner Precinct 4 job.
Name: Blaine Wolfshohl
Age: 57
City of Residence: Tivoli
Occupation: County commissioner
Office Seeking: County commissioner
Political Party: Republican
Civic Involvement: Whenever needed
Family: Wife Sherry Wolfshohl, daughter Hannah Harbin, stepdaughter Ashley Cummings, son Devin Wolfshohl and 12 grandchildren
Contact Information: 361-349-9421 and grampy0813@gmail.com
Why are you seeking election of this office?
I am seeking election of this office because I care about Refugio County. I want to help make it a place where people want to move to and raise a family or retire here.
What qualifies you to serve in this office?
Twenty-two years as a county employee and the last four years as a county commissioner. We have accomplished quite a bit with a small budget and crew. We also took advantage of grants that were available to us.
What do you see as the biggest issue facing this office?
Lack of manpower and funding.
How do you plan to address this issue if elected?
Keep going after grants and keep doing what we are doing.
Do you have anything else you wish to comment?
The lack of money and manpower is going to be a continuous problem for Refugio County. That is why experience is very important when choosing the right candidate for this position.
Name: Monica Torres
Age: 51
City of Residence: Austwell
Occupation: I’ve been in law enforcement as a correctional officer with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office for the last six years.
Office Seeking: County commissioner
Political Party: Democratic Party
Civic Involvement: Our lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church member, church choir member, Austwell city commissioner, A-T Birthday Club, A-T Food Pantry volunteer. I also am a community volunteer and organizer for many of the functions that happened around the community, such as tree lighting for Christmas, Austwell Thanksgiving dinners, Easter egg hunts, trunk or treat for Halloween, ice cream socials for senior citizens, Refugio Bingo for senior citizens, volunteer and school supporter especially the local sports teams. I love my community and I have always been a big supporter of being a part of any activity that takes place. It is very important to me that traditions are kept and that our children continue the traditions for years to come.
Family: I currently take care of my mother who is a retired school teacher from Austwell-Tivoli and she is 81. Above everything that I do, she is my first priority and most important. I don’t have any children however I do have a cat named Spencer who is almost 14 who is my spoiled love. My extracurricular activities include also karaoke, traveling, theater and the symphony. I have five brothers and my family history goes back for many generations here in Refugio County.
Contact information: facebook.com/votemonicatorres and vote4monica.net
What qualifies you to serve in this office?
The best community leaders have been people who had a passion to serve because they saw needs in the community being overlooked and decided to do something. I have resided in this county most of my life. I know the people and have listened to their needs. I currently serve as city commissioner in Austwell. I’ve worked in law enforcement (corrections officer) in Refugio County and two surrounding counties. I’ve worked on city budgets. I understand the court system with a background in court reporting. I understand elections, having been a candidate before. The true qualifications of serving are integrity and faith.
What do you see as the biggest issue facing this office?
As with any county office, having a good balanced budget to achieve the needs of the community is always a challenge. I think it’s important to work with the other commissioners/judge on how we can work effectively as a county, so that distribution of resources is available to everyone. We also need to seek state and federal resources to help finance projects, when possible. I’ve often read stories about funds left unused, so that opportunity is no longer available.
How do you plan to address this issue, if elected?
Through communication with county commissioners, community leaders and the general public. Quite often, people in public office talk about what they are going to do, but they don’t take time to listen to what their constituents actually need. Citizens know their community best and when you truly start to listen to what they have to say, it’s then when you build relationships. From there, you make plans into reality in a cost-effective manner. Having an open door and good communication fosters plans-of-action.
Do you have anything else you wish to comment on?
I want to thank the Refugio County community for giving this small-town woman an opportunity to run for this position. I’ve always had great respect for people who hold public office. I never thought it’d be me who had my name on a ballot — twice now. But I have seen and heard about needs in our community and my faith called me to action to serve this wonderful community. If elected, you will see my face all over the county and communities I serve. I’ll be everyone’s commissioner. I’m here to serve.