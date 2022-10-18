Editor’s Note: The Victoria Advocate believes voters should know who they are voting for. The Advocate is publishing a series of political questionnaires and stories on contested races in the Crossroads. These candidates are vying for the Refugio County justice of the peace Precinct 1 job.
Name: Mary Canales
Age: 56
City of Residence: Austwell
Occupation: Justice of the peace Precinct 1
Office Seeking: Justice of the peace Precinct 1
Political Party: Democrat
Civic involvement: Refugio County Historical Commission, Woodsboro Lions Club and Austwell City Council
Family: I have a large extended family, and I am a grandmother.
Not at this time. Thank you.
Name: Roberta Shipp Fagan
Age: 62
Residence: Woodsboro
Political Party: Republican
Civic Involvement: Shattered Dreams coordinator, previous volunteer fire department first responder
Family: Husband Dean O’Donnell, sister Corinne Baker, son Tommy Hobbs, daughter Lisa Kennedy, granddaughters Raleigh Lansford and Lexi Kennedy, and brothers Jimmy, John and George Shipp
Contact information: 361-543-7095 and robertafagan@hotmail.com
Why are you seeking election to this office?
I served the Refugio County residents for over 20 years as a licensed paramedic and also as volunteer first responder with our local fire department. I want to be able to serve my Refugio County residents again as their justice of the peace.
What qualifies you to serve in this office?
In my over 30 years of working as a paramedic and having very close ties to previous sheriffs, justices of the peace, law enforcement officials and judges, I feel that I have learned from some of the best that held these offices of our county. I feel that I have what is needed to hold this position. Of course, I would continue my education to be up on all that is required for this position.
What do you see as the biggest issue facing this office?
As with all departments of law enforcement, judges and justices of the peace, is the increase of illegal activities that occurs in our county. With the pandemic occurring, many cases had gotten backed up and put on hold, causing these cases to be pushed back and not resolved in a timely manner.
How do you plan to address this issue if elected?
I would dedicate as much time needed to get these issues resolved as soon as possible.
Do you have anything else you wish to comment on?
I have dedicated my entire career to taking care of the people of my county as a paramedic. I have worked in another capacity of taking care of people I work with in the oil and gas industry. I have followed in my family’s footsteps to serve and care for the residents of Refugio County from the early 1930s and would be so very honored to continue as their justice of the peace for Precinct 1.