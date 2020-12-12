Rita Lemus turned up Christmas music and rolled up her car windows while waiting in line at this year’s annual gingerbread handout in Victoria Saturday morning.
“I wanted to play music for them for everything the workers were doing,” said Lemus, who lives in Victoria. “My granddaughter was so excited and antsy for the gingerbread houses. She could barely wait to get home.”
This year brought a change of venue for the library’s yearly gingerbread-themed event to protect participants from COVID-19. Now deemed “Gingerbread on Main,” the event took place on Main Street instead of the city’s community center.
Katie Talhelm, a program services lead for the Victoria Public Library, said her team went with a drive-thru plan after seeing the city’s annual lighted Christmas parade earlier in December. Instead of a traditional parade, the parks and recreation department made the annual parade a drive-thru event as a COVID-19 precaution.
“I don’t think this event could have gone any smoother,” Talhelm said. “We saw so many smiling faces, and so many people came out to help us do this, like the (Victoria police). It was just great.”
Organizers made over 3,000 goody bags containing gingerbread houses, hot chocolate, graham crackers, coloring books and more for attendees. The event was scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but they were out of bags before noon.
“We were amazed with the turnout because we really did not know what to expect,” Talhelm said. “In a normal year, we make 1,200 to 1,400 kits, so that we ran out was a shock.”
A nearly 30-year staple, the library’s gingerbread handout has become a tradition for some families in the community. Knowing this, Talhelm got creative to keep the event on the calendar.
“We have families that have been coming to this event for 10 to 15 years ... some have told us stories about coming when they were kids,” Talhelm said. “We knew we couldn’t cancel the event. We had to come up with a way.”
Victoria resident Kasey Tupa, a high school counselor, said she was not surprised when they ran out of goody bags, considering this year’s events.
“I didn’t think they would have enough after seeing the line, and I got there right at (10 a.m.) almost,” said Tupa, who came to the event with her 2-year-old son Braxton. “Events like this for families are very popular this year, I think.”
Lemus, who came with her 4-year-old granddaughter Maya, wished she had the chance to raise her kids in Victoria because of events like this.
“I have never lived somewhere that held so many events like this. I wish my kids had grown up here,” Lemus said. “I am so happy for my granddaughter to get to do this.”
