From Pee Wee football to school sports to college and even pro ball we are a community of sporting enthusiasts. We know someone is always close by with camera to capture moments on the playing field.
For the Advocate's newest reader contributed photo contest we want to see photos of community athletes in action. - no matter the age. The photo can be of any sport played in the region.
Send your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Sept. 16 for a chance to win a prize for the best photo. The photo must be taken by an amateur photographer, no professional photos. Be sure to tell us who is in the photo and what team he or she plays on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.