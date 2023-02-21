An evening of goat roping brought young and old particpants together in the Victoria Community Center arena for the sixth year at the 77th Victoria Livestock Show.

While some newcomers took a few tries to get their throws dialed in, a few old hands had no problems roping down the speedy bovids on Friday night. Working in tandem, Lucas Marbach and his cousin, Cody Shedd, snagged their quarry in just over 3 seconds. Marbach, 33, said he'd been honing his craft since he was "a little-bitty kid."

"I got my first goat when I was like 10 years old," he said. "I've been roping forever. The adults get a little tough, but the funnest part of it is watching the mixed roping, watching the kids and the girls get involved and stuff."

Marbach said that younger entrants shouldn't worry too much about the competition and focus on having fun.

"Don't let the pressure get to you, because when it comes down to the kids roping, all you gotta do is catch."

But Marbach said his eyes were set on the prize money.

"I plan to win on this. I plan to win money," Marbach said, laughing. "So I'm gonna enter a lot of times to win money, but even if I don't, I like that it goes to a good cause."

Proceeds from the night of goat roping went to fund Victoria Livestock Show scholarships.

"A little over $3,000 went back to the stock show kids," said goat roping chair Meghan Starr-Leita. The other half went toward prizes for winners.

Miles Mueller and Greyson Wright won the mixed roping competition, and Brody Bolcik and Quientin O'Neil won the open roping section.

Starr-Leita said the huge number of entries this year my lead to a few changes in next year's competition, like starting earlier or creating a kids area where younger people can learn the ropes. The main thing, she said, is making sure people know that goat roping is a family event.

"A lot of people think … they've got to be an actual roper to come," Starr-Leita said. But anyone can jump in and try, she said.

"I will say, the crowd that comes to watch is super supportive," she said.

Quientin O'Neil, who also owns 3G Goat Roping Productions and provided the roughly 60 goats involved on Friday, agreed this year's competition was way bigger that last year's. O'Neil's outfit ran the show for the second year on Friday.

"Between the mixed roping and the open roping we had like 470 teams," he said.

Based in Milano, O'Neil and his family bring goat roping to events all over Texas. He said Victoria's entrants were a mix of people who knew their way around a lasso and people looking to have fun.

"I mean, they were excited — a lot of energy — and had a great time, love to rope," O'Neil said. "It's just like roping anywhere."